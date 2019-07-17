Log in
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : July 17, 2019 GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR JULY 2019

07/17/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

77 King St. W., Suite 4010

P.O. Box 159

Toronto-Dominion Centre

Toronto, ON, M5K 1H1 Canada

GRANITE REIT DECLARES DISTRIBUTION FOR JULY 2019

July 17, 2019, Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite") (TSX: GRT.UN

  • NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD$0.233 per stapled unit for the month of July 2019 representing $2.80 per stapled unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid by Granite on August 15, 2019 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on July 31, 2019. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.

Granite confirms that no portion of the distribution constitutes effectively connected income for U.S. federal tax purposes. A qualified notice providing the breakdown of the sources of the distribution will be issued to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation subsequent to the record date of July 31, 2019, pursuant to United States Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 80 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Teresa Neto, Chief Financial Officer, at 647-925-7560 or Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647- 925-7504.

granitereit.com

Disclaimer

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 21:29:05 UTC
