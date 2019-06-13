|
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : June 13, 2019 GRANITE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES AND DIRECTORS
06/13/2019 | 06:14pm EDT
77 King St. W., Suite 4010
P.O. Box 159
Toronto-Dominion Centre
Toronto, ON, M5K 1H1 Canada
GRANITE ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF TRUSTEES AND DIRECTORS
June 13, 2019, Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT") (TSX: GRT.UN /
NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP") held their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders today, and each of the individuals below was elected as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP.
The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Proxies received by management in advance of the meetings indicated the following:
|
|
|
As Trustee of Granite REIT
|
|
As Director of Granite GP
|
|
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
|
%
|
|
Withheld
|
Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Peter Aghar
|
37,626,308
|
99.83
|
62,910
|
0.17
|
37,626,813
|
99.83
|
62,405
|
|
0.17
|
|
Remco Daal
|
37,631,020
|
99.85
|
58,198
|
0.15
|
37,630,822
|
99.85
|
58,396
|
|
0.15
|
|
Kevan Gorrie
|
37,673,954
|
99.96
|
15,264
|
0.04
|
37,674,432
|
99.96
|
14,786
|
|
0.04
|
|
Fern Grodner
|
37,672,551
|
99.96
|
16,667
|
0.04
|
37,672,021
|
99.95
|
17,197
|
|
0.05
|
|
Kelly Marshall
|
37,627,493
|
99.84
|
61,725
|
0.16
|
37,627,471
|
99.84
|
61,747
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Al Mawani
|
36,049,594
|
95.65
|
1,639,624
|
4.35
|
36,130,063
|
95.86
|
1,559,155
|
|
4.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gerald Miller
|
37,630,821
|
99.85
|
58,397
|
0.15
|
37,587,202
|
99.73
|
102,016
|
|
0.27
|
|
Sheila Murray
|
37,672,792
|
99.96
|
16,426
|
0.04
|
37,629,340
|
99.84
|
59,878
|
|
0.16
|
|
Jennifer Warren
|
37,672,837
|
99.96
|
16,381
|
0.04
|
37,629,695
|
99.84
|
59,523
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite REIT
|
|
38,020,002
|
99.79
|
81,775
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite GP
|
|
38,018,612
|
99.78
|
83,165
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A total of 38,103,378 stapled units (77.07% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the meetings.
ABOUT GRANITE
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 80 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
OTHER INFORMATION
Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Kevan Gorrie, at 647-925-7500.
granitereit.com
Disclaimer
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 22:13:10 UTC
|
|