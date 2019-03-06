Granite Real Estate Investment Trust : March 6, 2019 GRANITE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2018

23JUL201710000932

GRANITE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2018

March 6, 2019, Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite REIT Inc. (TSX: GRT.UN; NYSE: GRP.U) (''Granite'' or the ''Trust'') announced today its combined results for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2018.

''The Granite team successfully executed on its corporate objectives for 2018, including the further reduction in Magna concentration and continued acquisition growth in modern distribution and e-commerce properties in our target markets. While the sale of the special purpose assets completed in 2018 has impacted NOI, FFO(1) and AFFO(2) in the short term, we are confident that we can more than offset this impact in 2019 as we successfully capitalize on strategic growth opportunities in our target markets and deploy our strong balance sheet and ample liquidity in accordance with our strategic plan. The announced increase in our distribution to an annualized target of $2.80 per unit for 2019 and longer term target AFFO payout ratio(3) of 80% reflect our confidence in achieving those objectives,'' commented Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer.

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights for the three month period and year ended December 31, 2018, including events subsequent to the quarter, are set out below:

• Granite's net operating income (''NOI'')(4) was $52.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $54.5 million in the prior year period. Same property NOI - cash basis(5) increased by 1.9% for the three month period ended December 31, 2018, excluding the impact of foreign exchange;

• Funds from operations (''FFO'')(1) was $40.9 million ($0.90 per unit) in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $41.6 million ($0.89 per unit) in the fourth quarter of 2017;

• Adjusted funds from operations (''AFFO'')(2) was $39.8 million ($0.87 per unit) in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $32.6 million ($0.69 per unit) in the fourth quarter of 2017;

• For the year 2018, Granite's NOI was $216.6 million compared to $213.3 million in the prior year. Same property NOI - cash basis increased by 0.3% for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding the impact of foreign exchange. FFO was $168.9 million ($3.68 per unit) in 2018 compared to $153.2 million ($3.25 per unit) in 2017. AFFO was $138.1 million ($3.01 per unit) in the year 2018 compared to $145.4 million ($3.09 per unit) in the year 2017;

• On December 3, 2018, Granite acquired a 0.7 million square foot fully leased property in Shepherdsville, KY with a remaining lease term of 4.8 years for $65.9 million (US$49.0 million) and approximately 13 acres of development land in West Jefferson, OH for $1.2 million. Granite has also committed to acquire the leasehold interest in two income-producing properties located in Mississauga, ON for total consideration of $154.0 million. This commitment to purchase the leasehold interest is subject to customary closing conditions and the consent of the ground lessor and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2019;

• On March 1, 2019, Granite acquired two fully leased properties near Dallas, TX with a weighted average lease term of 9.7 years for total consideration of $168.8 million (US$123.7 million). One of the properties is a 0.8 million square foot distribution centre with excess land that can support a building expansion of up to 0.3 million square feet. The other property contains three buildings totaling 0.2 million square feet, which represents a site coverage ratio of only 2.6%, providing significant potential for future development;

• Granite sold one property in the fourth quarter of 2018 and six properties subsequent to year end for total consideration of $47.3 million that comprised a 0.1 million square foot property in Germany, a parcel of vacant land in Brampton, ON, a 0.1 million square foot property located in Richmond Hill, ON and four Magna-tenanted properties with a weighted average age of 40 years comprising 0.6 million square feet in Iowa, United States. These properties generated revenue of $2.5 million in 2018;

• Granite increased its 2019 targeted annualized monthly distribution by 2.9% to $2.80 ($0.233 per month) per stapled unit commencing with the monthly distribution paid in January 2019. This is Granite's seventh consecutive annual increase to its distribution and represents a cumulative increase of 40.0%;

• On December 12, 2018, Granite entered into and fully drew down a $300.0 million seven-year senior unsecured non-revolving term facility (the ''2025 Term Loan''). Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite has exchanged the variable rate interest payments from the 2025 Term Loan for Euro denominated payments at a 2.202% fixed interest rate. On December 19, 2018, Granite also entered into and fully drew down a US$185.0 million four-year senior unsecured non-revolving term facility (the ''2022 Term Loan''). Through a cross currency interest rate swap, Granite has exchanged the variable rate interest payments from the 2022 Term Loan for Euro denominated payments at a 1.225% fixed interest rate; and

• As a result of the increase in taxable income generated primarily by the sale transactions in 2018, Granite's Board of Trustees declared a special distribution in December 2018 of $1.20 per stapled unit which comprised $0.30 per unit payable in cash and $0.90 per unit payable by the issuance of stapled units. The cash portion of the special distribution was intended to provide liquidity to unitholders to cover all or part of any non-resident withholding taxes or other income tax obligations that may arise from the additional taxable income being distributed via the special distribution. On January 15, 2019, immediately following the issuance of the stapled units related to the portion of the special distribution payable in stapled units of $0.90 per unit, the stapled units were consolidated such that each unitholder held the same number of stapled units after the consolidation as each unitholder held prior to the special distribution.

GRANITE'S FINANCIAL, OPERATING AND PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Years Ended

(in millions, except as noted) 2018 2017 2017 Net operating income (''NOI'')(4) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $52.4 $ 54.5 $ 216.6 $ 213.3 Net income attributable to stapled unitholders . . . . $85.9 $233.6 $ 465.2 $ 357.7 Funds from operations (''FFO'')(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $40.9 $ 41.6 $ 168.9 $ 153.2 Adjusted funds from operations (''AFFO'')(2) . . . . . . . $39.8 $ 32.6 $ 138.1 $ 145.4 Diluted FFO per stapled unit(1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.90 $ 0.89 $ 3.68 $ 3.25 Diluted AFFO per stapled unit(2) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $0.87 $ 0.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.09 Monthly distributions paid per stapled unit . . . . . . . $0.68 $ 0.65 $ 2.72 $ 2.60 Special distribution declared per stapled unit ..... $1.20 - $ 1.20 - As at December 31, 2018 2017

Fairvalueofinvestmentproperties ............................... $3,425.0 $2,733.6 Assetsheldforsale .......................................... $ 44.2 $ 391.4 Cashandcashequivalents ..................................... $ 658.2 $ 69.0 Totaldebt ................................................. $1,303.2 $ 741.4 Netleverageratio(6) .......................................... 19% 25% Number of income-producing properties . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 80 84 Gross leasable area (''GLA''), square feet . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 32.2 29.1 Occupancy,byGLA .......................................... 99.1% 98.4% Magna as a percentage of annualized revenue . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 54% 71% MagnaasapercentageofGLA .................................. 47% 61% Weighted average lease term, in years by GLA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 6.0 5.9 Overallcapitalizationrate(7) .................................... 6.7% 7.6%

A more detailed discussion of Granite's combined financial results for the three month periods and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 is contained in Granite's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Results of Operations and Financial Position (''MD&A'') and the audited combined financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the notes thereto, which are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (''SEDAR'') and can be accessed atwww.sedar.comand on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's (the ''SEC'') Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (''EDGAR''), which can be accessed atwww.sec.gov.

CONFERENCE CALL

Granite will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. The toll free number to use for this call is 1 (800) 582 4086. For international callers, please use 1 (416) 981 9037. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. The conference call will be chaired by Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer. To hear a replay of the scheduled call, please dial 1 (800) 558 5253 (North America) or 1 (416) 626 4100 (International) and enter reservation number 21916279. The replay will be available until Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

OTHER INFORMATION

Additional property statistics as at December 31, 2018 have been posted to our website athttp://www.granitereit.com/propertystatistics/view-property-statistics. Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents are available through the internet on SEDAR which can be accessed atwww.sedar.comand on EDGAR which can be accessed at www.sec.gov.

Granite has filed its annual report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 with the SEC. The Form 40-F, including the audited combined financial statements, included therein, is available athttp://www.granitereit.com. Hard copies of the audited combined financial statements are available free of charge on request by calling (647) 925 7500 or writing to:

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

For further information, please see our website atwww.granitereit.comor contact Ilias Konstantopoulos, Chief Financial Officer, at (647) 925 7540.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to Net Income Attributable to Stapled Unitholders

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

(in millions, except per unit amounts)

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income attributable to stapled unitholders .................. Add (deduct):

$ 85.9

$ 233.6

$ 465.2

$ 357.7

Fair value gains on investment properties,net .............. Fair value losses on financial instruments ................. Acquisition transaction costs . . . . . . . Loss on sale of investment properties Other income - settlement award . . Current income tax expense associated with the sale of an investment property . . . . . . . . . . .

(52.9)

(185.2)

(354.7)

(212.1)

1.4

0.4

0.5 0.8

0.4

0.4

8.0 0.7

1.5 -

0.4 -

6.9 0.4

(2.3)

-

Deferred income tax expense . . . . . . Non-controlling interests relating to theabove ..................

- 4.6

- (8.0)

0.2 45.0

- 5.7

-

-

0.1

FFO(1) ........................ Add (deduct):

[A]

$ 40.9

$ 41.6 $ 168.9

- $ 153.2

Maintenance or improvement capital expenditures paid . . . . . . . . . . . . Leasing commissions paid . . . . . . . . . Tenant incentives paid . . . . . . . . . . . Tenant incentive amortization . . . . . . Straight-line rent amortization . . . . . .

(1.2)

(9.3)

(17.8) (10.7)

(0.2)

(1.2)

(4.2) (2.6)

(0.2)

(0.2)

(9.9) (1.0)

1.3

1.4

5.4 5.4

(0.8)

0.3

(4.3) 1.1

AFFO(2) ....................... Basic and Diluted FFO per stapled unit . Basic and Diluted AFFO per stapled unit ........................

[B]

$ 39.8 $ 32.6 $ 138.1 $ 145.4 [A]/[C] and [A]/[D]

$ 0.90 $ 0.89 $ 3.68 $ 3.25 [B]/[C] and [B]/[D]

$ 0.87 $ 0.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.09 Basic weighted average number of stapled units ................. [C]

45.7 46.9 45.9 47.1 Diluted weighted average number of stapled units ................. [D]

45.7

47.0

45.9 47.1

Readers are cautioned that certain terms used in this press release such as FFO, AFFO, AFFO payout ratio, same property NOI - cash basis, net leverage ratio and any related per unit amounts used by management to measure, compare and explain the operating results and financial performance of the Trust do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (''IFRS'') and, therefore, should not be construed as alternatives to net income, cash provided by operating activities or any other measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Additionally, because these terms do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded entities.

(1)

FFO is a non-IFRS performance measure that is widely used by the real estate industry in evaluating the operating performance of real estate entities. Granite calculates FFO as net income attributable to stapled unitholders excluding fair value gains (losses) on investment properties and financial instruments, gains (losses) on sale of investment properties including the associated current income tax, acquisition transaction costs, deferred income taxes and certain other items, net of non-controlling interests in such items. The Trust's determination of FFO follows the definition prescribed by the Real Estate Property Association of Canada (''REALPAC'') White Paper on Funds From Operations & Adjusted Funds From Operations for IFRS dated February 2018 and as subsequently amended (''White Paper''). Granite considers FFO to be a meaningful supplemental measure that can be used to