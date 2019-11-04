Log in
Granite State Manufacturing Secures $25 Million in New U.S. Navy Contracts

11/04/2019 | 02:00pm EST

MANCHESTER, N.H., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite State Manufacturing (GSM) has been awarded over $25M in new contracts to support United States Navy submarine programs. Family-owned and operated for over 80 years, GSM is a leader in specialized equipment contract manufacturing and is a critical component of New Hampshire’s defense industrial base. Multiple systems manufactured in GSM’s Manchester facility are currently installed on every submarine in the U.S. Navy fleet.

GSM’s most recent contracting awards include three individual products for the Virginia Class Submarine program (Block V) and one new product for the state-of-the art Columbia Class Submarine. Both platforms are nuclear powered, stealth submarines and are at the leading edge of the U.S. Naval undersea warfare strategy. Each new Virginia and Columbia Class submarine includes advanced mission-performing technologies that ensure continued undersea superiority for American sailors.  

As the Navy continues to innovate and develop new technologies, the companies that define the defense industrial base are working to meet this increase in demand. GSM is leading the way by investing in employee training programs, advanced manufacturing equipment and a new 130,000 square foot production facility in Nashua, all designed to support the advanced technology demands of the Navy. The continued success of the company has created the need for additional skilled manufacturing jobs in GSM’s Manchester and Nashua facilities.  

As a result of this new contracting activity, GSM is actively recruiting new employees with the desire to learn and develop skills in certified welding, CNC machining, assembly, and inspection. New Hampshire has developed a strong pool of talent and GSM is poised to attract new workers and provide the training necessary to further enhance the regional workforce. In New Hampshire’s competitive workforce, GSM provides unique benefits and opportunities not offered by similar companies.

Regarding these developments, Doug Thomson, GSM’s Vice-President said, “At GSM, a top priority is communicating to high school students and military veterans that companies like ours offer challenging and rewarding jobs in welding, CNC Machining and advanced manufacturing. These are well-paid positions that include benefits such as health insurance and paid time off. In addition, our continued partnerships with Nashua Community College and Manchester Community College allow GSM the opportunity to provide current employees with the skills they need to continue to advance in their careers.”

“Granite State companies are innovators in developing the cutting-edge technologies that bolster our national security and ensure our service members have the tools they need to carry out their missions,” said Senator Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I’m pleased that Granite State Manufacturing was awarded these federal contracts, which will further New Hampshire’s role in support of our national defense and empower GSM with the opportunity to build out their workforce to manufacture advanced equipment that strengthens the capabilities of American submariners. I’ll keep fighting for funding that boosts the important work Granite State businesses are doing in support of our military.”

“I’m thrilled that Granite State Manufacturing is continuing to expand – these new Navy contracts give Granite Staters the opportunity to work in high-skilled manufacturing and contribute to our national defense,” said Senator Maggie Hassan. “Granite State Manufacturing is engaged in exactly the type of innovative job training that we need to ensure that Granite Staters have opportunities for good-paying jobs, and I will continue to work across the aisle in the Senate to support efforts like theirs.”

“GSM has been a cutting-edge manufacturer since its founding more than 80 years ago,” said Congressman Chris Pappas. “I commend GSM’s leadership in continuing to secure contracts that support and create new high-skilled jobs. GSM plays a pivotal role in supporting our national defense and ensuring New Hampshire workers have the training they need to lead successful careers.”

Since 1937, GSM has provided end-to-end manufacturing services that meet and exceed the stringent manufacturing and production standards of the U.S. Navy. With current growth and future opportunities, the company is positioned to expand our workforce both in Manchester and Nashua. GSM is actively recruiting individuals with the desire to learn, contribute, and ensure the safety and superiority of the U.S. Naval Fleet across the globe.

For more information about Granite State Manufacturing and opportunities at our company, please contact Hope Kelly at hope.kelly@granitestatemfg.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Granite State Manufacturing
An Allard Nazarian Group Company
Contact: David Costello
617-875-2492
david@risingtidemhd.com


