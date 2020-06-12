Grant Boosts Morale for Houston Police Department Facing Multiple Challenges

HOUSTON, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Houston based grass roots community group, The Isensee Foundation for Safe Police Response (IFSPR) awarded the Houston Police Department a grant for training designed to help police officers deal with stress on the job.

The IFSPR board recognized months ago that the COVID-19 crisis presented additional challenges to first responders such as police. The board wanted to help first responders in some way, and asked the Houston Police Department (HPD) what would help them deal with the COVID-19 crisis. The answer: "Help us help ourselves with 1 on 1 peer support training."

HPD had recently formed a special unit with this purpose, but it was short of funding for training. IFSPR raised $4,500 for the peer support training and presented a check for that amount on June 11, 2020 to the HPD in downtown Houston. Sgt. Leurena Reece of the HPD Peer Support Unit and Officer Emmanuel Shephard received the award from IFSPR President, Ted Isensee. Numerous other officers such as Assistant Chief Wendy Bambridge were also in attendance and expressed heartfelt thanks for the grant.

Houston police officers have been faced with more work, stress and abuse on the job due to the protests taking place in Houston, around the nation and world. Assistant Chief Bambridge and other officers said they support the right to protest but have difficulty when peaceful protest escalates into violence.

Ironically, the Houston Police Department itself has earned recognition around the nation as a leader in de-escalation training and crisis intervention. "To be blamed for the wrongful actions of other officers seems to be part of the job, but it stings nonetheless," officers say. Thus, the community-based grant from IFSPR boosts morale and shows that their good work and innovation is appreciated. IFSPR is a 401 C 3 nonprofit founded in 2013 by Ted Isensee and his family and friends. It promotes a safe response by law enforcement to those in a mental health crisis.

IFSPR was founded after Ted's son, Sean D. Isensee lost his life in a mental health crisis in 2013 in a nearby city. Ted, a CPA by trade, has spoken to hundreds of law enforcement officers about his family's experience in dealing with mental illness and those of similar families.



