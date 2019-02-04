Grant Given to Mississippi Nonprofits to Aid Multiple Community Missions

BankPlus and FHLB Dallas Award More Than $40K in Funds through Partnership Grant Program

Local dignitaries joined representatives from BankPlus and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) Friday morning to award $42,470 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to three local nonprofits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005829/en/

Nonprofit, Dress for Success Metro Jackson, was one of the three organizations that was awarded a grant through the Partnership Grant Program by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and BankPlus. (Photo: Business Wire)

Center of Social Entrepreneurship (CSE) received $16,000, Dress for Success Metro Jackson received $10,470 and Madison Countians Allied Against Poverty (MadCAAP) received $16,000.

“I applaud all the parties involved in contributing to these great causes that bring so much positive change to our community,” said U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-MS, who represents Mississippi's second district. “Because of this partnership between BankPlus and FHLB Dallas, Mississippi residents will experience tremendous benefits through expanded programs and services.”

CSE, whose mission is to enhance lives of all people in target communities in the areas of education, economic business development, housing and community engagement, will use the PGP grant to hire a local architecture firm to design a new building in the community: the Lillian M. Cooley Youth Entrepreneur & Workforce Development Center (LMC Center).

“In receiving the partnership grant, the LMC Center will serve to be a safe haven that fosters the spirit of entrepreneurship and provides the tools, resources and services needed for job searching, career planning and skills training,” said Shante Crockett, executive director of CSE. Construction for the LMC Center is slated to begin this August.

Dress for Success Metro Jackson’s PGP grant will be applied toward the costs associated with its Professional Women’s Group (PWG) networking association. This is the second PGP grant to Dress for Success Metro Jackson, which focuses on empowering women in the community by providing a support network, professional attire and development tools to thrive in both work and life.

“We are so excited that BankPlus and FHLB Dallas see our mission as a good fit for their community outreach,” said Dress for Success Metro Jackson Executive Director Pat Chambliss. “We, as an organization, are about changing the lives of women and their families in our community, and these funds will go a long way in securing the support and leadership our clients need to move to the next level in their employment career.”

MadCAAP will use the PGP award toward its year-round programs targeted to those living below the poverty line in Mississippi’s Madison County. MadCAAP offers education programs and resources such as a food pantry, clothing closet, emergency utility assistance and home repair programs, among other services.

“Because of the PGP, we are able to continue our fight against poverty in Madison County,” said Karen Robison, executive director of MadCAAP. “More often than not, demand for our services outweighs our financial capabilities, and the PGP grant allows us to utilize the funds for programs or to offset administration and operating expenses where the greatest need is at the time.”

The funds were awarded at a ceremonial check presentation in Jackson on Friday. The event was attended by Jackson city staff, elected officials, BankPlus officials and FHLB Dallas staff.

Revitalizing the community through grant programs like the PGP also aligns with BankPlus’ core company mission.

“BankPlus takes pride in its commitment to the community, and contributing to different groups and causes,” said Mark Ouellette, first vice president and director of affordable housing at BankPlus. “What better way to do this than to exercise our partnership with FHLB Dallas to make positive impacts to the lives of many.”

The PGP grant enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like BankPlus to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio. In 2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 31 member institutions to assist 32 CBOs. Combined with the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas members, a total of $414,010 has been awarded to the organizations.

“With the Partnership Grant Program, we work with members of FHLB Dallas to help stimulate the communities in which they serve,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “Making a difference in communities encourages us to continue our part in teaming up with members to help fulfill local missions.”

To learn more about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About BankPlus

BankPlus, with total assets of more than $2.7 billion, has 59 locations in 33 Mississippi communities. BankPlus is among the largest certified Community Development Financial Institution banks in the United States. For additional information on BankPlus, please visit BankPlus.net.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $73.7 billion as of September 30, 2018, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately 825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005829/en/