Grant Given to Mississippi Nonprofits to Aid Multiple Community Missions

BankPlus and FHLB Dallas Award More Than $40K in Funds through
Partnership Grant Program
Local dignitaries joined representatives from BankPlus and the Federal
Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) Friday morning to award $42,470
in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to three local nonprofits.
Center of Social Entrepreneurship (CSE) received $16,000, Dress for
Success Metro Jackson received $10,470 and Madison Countians Allied
Against Poverty (MadCAAP) received $16,000.
“I applaud all the parties involved in contributing to these great
causes that bring so much positive change to our community,” said U.S.
Congressman Bennie Thompson, D-MS, who represents Mississippi's second
district. “Because of this partnership between BankPlus and FHLB Dallas,
Mississippi residents will experience tremendous benefits through
expanded programs and services.”
CSE, whose mission is to enhance lives of all people in target
communities in the areas of education, economic business development,
housing and community engagement, will use the PGP grant to hire a local
architecture firm to design a new building in the community: the Lillian
M. Cooley Youth Entrepreneur & Workforce Development Center (LMC Center).
“In receiving the partnership grant, the LMC Center will serve to be a
safe haven that fosters the spirit of entrepreneurship and provides the
tools, resources and services needed for job searching, career planning
and skills training,” said Shante Crockett, executive director of CSE.
Construction for the LMC Center is slated to begin this August.
Dress for Success Metro Jackson’s PGP grant will be applied toward the
costs associated with its Professional Women’s Group (PWG) networking
association. This is the second PGP grant to Dress for Success Metro
Jackson, which focuses on empowering women in the community by providing
a support network, professional attire and development tools to thrive
in both work and life.
“We are so excited that BankPlus and FHLB Dallas see our mission as a
good fit for their community outreach,” said Dress for Success Metro
Jackson Executive Director Pat Chambliss. “We, as an organization, are
about changing the lives of women and their families in our community,
and these funds will go a long way in securing the support and
leadership our clients need to move to the next level in their
employment career.”
MadCAAP will use the PGP award toward its year-round programs targeted
to those living below the poverty line in Mississippi’s Madison County.
MadCAAP offers education programs and resources such as a food pantry,
clothing closet, emergency utility assistance and home repair programs,
among other services.
“Because of the PGP, we are able to continue our fight against poverty
in Madison County,” said Karen Robison, executive director of MadCAAP.
“More often than not, demand for our services outweighs our financial
capabilities, and the PGP grant allows us to utilize the funds for
programs or to offset administration and operating expenses where the
greatest need is at the time.”
The funds were awarded at a ceremonial check presentation in Jackson on
Friday. The event was attended by Jackson city staff, elected officials,
BankPlus officials and FHLB Dallas staff.
Revitalizing the community through grant programs like the PGP also
aligns with BankPlus’ core company mission.
“BankPlus takes pride in its commitment to the community, and
contributing to different groups and causes,” said Mark Ouellette, first
vice president and director of affordable housing at BankPlus. “What
better way to do this than to exercise our partnership with FHLB Dallas
to make positive impacts to the lives of many.”
The PGP grant enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like BankPlus to
make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization
(CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio. In 2018, FHLB Dallas
awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 31 member institutions to assist
32 CBOs. Combined with the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas members,
a total of $414,010 has been awarded to the organizations.
“With the Partnership Grant Program, we work with members of FHLB Dallas
to help stimulate the communities in which they serve,” said Greg
Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at
FHLB Dallas. “Making a difference in communities encourages us to
continue our part in teaming up with members to help fulfill local
missions.”
To learn more about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
About BankPlus
BankPlus, with total assets of more than $2.7 billion, has 59 locations
in 33 Mississippi communities. BankPlus is among the largest certified
Community Development Financial Institution banks in the United States.
For additional information on BankPlus, please visit BankPlus.net.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $73.7 billion as of September 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com
for more information.
