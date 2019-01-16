Grant Helps Revitalize Historic Downtown Tucumcari, New Mexico

Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association and FHLB Dallas Award
$17K in Grant Funds
One of Route 66’s most iconic small towns — Tucumcari, New Mexico — is
undergoing a revitalization, thanks in part to $17,000 in Partnership
Grant Program (PGP) funds from Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan
Association and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas). The
funds were awarded to Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation yesterday during
a ceremonial check presentation.
Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association and FHLB Dallas awarded $17,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation to help revitalize downtown Tucumcari, New Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)
As part of Tucumcari MainStreet Corporation’s goal to encourage, foster
and stimulate the preservation of downtown Tucumcari, Board President
Cooper Glover said the organization wants to take the small-town charm
for which Tucumcari is known and breathe new life into the downtown
area. The funds will be used to offset operating expenses, support
educational opportunities for entrepreneurs and develop fundraising
programs.
“We’re trying to reinvest in our community and return it to how our
residents remember it – a friendly place where everyone knows each
other,” said Mr. Glover. “The grant funds will help us achieve that
goal.”
This is the organization’s second PGP award.
Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association President David Hale said
the PGP supports the mutual thrift’s commitment to serve the community.
“Because we are owned by our depositors and borrowers, we have a
commitment to the community that has made us what we are today,” said
Mr. Hale. “The PGP funds help us fulfill that commitment.”
The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions like
Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association to contribute $500 to
$4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas
matches at a 3:1 ratio. In 2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $300,000 in PGP
funds through 31 member institutions to assist 32 CBOs. Combined with
the $114,010 contributed by FHLB Dallas members, a total of $414,010 was
awarded to CBOs.
“FHLB Dallas members who utilize the PGP strengthen their bond to the
community while the community works toward revitalization,” said Greg
Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at
FHLB Dallas. “Through the PGP, members have the opportunity to effect
positive change in their communities through the organizations they
assist.”
To learn more about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
About Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association
Tucumcari Federal Savings and Loan Association was founded in 1934 to
provide a safe place for residents of the community to deposit their
money, and to help residents own their own homes. Tucumcari Federal
continues to employ its original philosophy: to provide a safe place for
depositors’ hard-earned money, pay competitive rates and support
homeownership for residents in Quay County. For more information, visit tucfed.com.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $73.7 billion as of September 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com
for more information.
