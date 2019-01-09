Grant Helps San Antonio Family with Home Purchase

The instability of moving from apartment to apartment can bring
unnecessary stress to a young family. San Antonio, Texas, mother Skylar
Mathews and her husband, Cipriano, wanted to give their 3-year-old son a
stable home, but they didn’t have the down payment and closing costs.
Ms. Mathews, a full-time nursing student, learned about the Homebuyer
Equity Leverage Partnership (HELP) grant – offered by the Federal Home
Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) and member institutions – from Habitat
for Humanity of San Antonio. She received a $4,500 HELP grant from FHLB
Dallas and Broadway Bank, an FHLB Dallas member.
“The opportunity to purchase a home through Habitat for Humanity of San
Antonio with the support of the HELP grant has allowed me to go to
school full time to pursue a degree in nursing,” said Ms. Mathews, who
added that without the assistance of the grant she would have had to
continue to rent for several more years. “I no longer worry about
providing a stable environment for my family.”
Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio’s mission is to build decent and
affordable housing without interest or profit for those in need in the
San Antonio community. The organization partners with low-income
families, who help build their homes to keep costs down.
Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio Vice President Stephanie Wiese said
with the support from programs like HELP, the organization can help more
low-income families in the area afford a home.
“We help provide a hand up to hardworking recipients such as Ms. Mathews
and we are grateful to our banking partners that help our residents
realize the dream of homeownership,” said Ms. Wiese.
HELP grants are offered by FHLB Dallas through its member financial
institutions, like Broadway Bank, to assist first-time homebuyers with
down payments and closing costs on new or existing homes.
“HELP grants are beneficial because they strengthen our relationship
with our customers by providing funds to help fill in the gaps and make
the dream of homeownership a reality,” said Randy Rouse, CIO at Broadway
Bank. “We started as a community bank and continue to uphold our
dedication to community investment.”
Since the program’s inception in 2002, HELP grants totaling more than
$17.2 million have assisted more than 3,300 families. For 2019, FHLB
Dallas has made available through its members $3.75 million available on
a first-come, first-served basis. Visit fhlb.com/help to
view current availability of HELP funds.
“Aside from helping individual families, HELP also acts as a powerful
community investment tool because the first-time homebuyers it assists
are making long-term commitments to their communities,” said Greg
Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at
FHLB Dallas.
Without this grant, Ms. Mathews said that she and her family would have
had to work twice as hard to afford the rent.
“Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and the HELP grant have given my
family and me the ability build an affordable home,” said Ms. Mathews.
“We are finally investing in a home that is truly ours.”
