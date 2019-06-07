Grant Thornton announces leadership transition

Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International
Ltd (GTIL), one of the world’s leading audit, tax and advisory firms,
announced today that Chief Executive Officer Mike McGuire will assume
the role of CEO emeritus, effective August 1, 2019. In this role,
McGuire will serve as a brand ambassador for the firm, focusing on
business development and supporting key client relationships. McGuire
also will help execute a seamless leadership transition for the firm.
“It has been the honor of my life to lead Grant Thornton over the past
five years, and I am so proud of all we’ve accomplished as a team,” said
McGuire. “Our firm is on a great path to continue to create value for
our clients, build on our leading quality and culture, accelerate
innovation and growth, and disrupt our profession.”
“As fast as the marketplace is changing,” McGuire continued, “I believe
we now need to transition as quickly as possible to new leadership that
can take us on the next leg of our journey to become the ‘firm of the
future’ over the next five years or more. I will do everything in my
power in the coming years to help the firm navigate this transition and
continue to succeed.”
Since becoming CEO in January 2015, McGuire and his leadership team have
steered Grant Thornton to record-setting revenue and driven its audit
quality results to the top of the profession, while also investing in
the firm’s culture and brand. In addition, under McGuire’s leadership,
Grant Thornton has invested in innovative capabilities aimed at
transforming the professional services industry in the years to come.
The Partnership Board released a statement saying that, “Mike McGuire
has taken our firm from the ‘now’ to the ‘next’ and on to the ‘new,’ and
we thank him for his vision and leadership.”
The Partnership Board will continue its previously announced long-term
CEO succession process that is currently underway with a leading
executive consulting firm.
The firm will be led by Bradley J. Preber who will serve as interim
CEO-elect, effective immediately, working closely with McGuire and other
members of the senior leadership team until formally accepting the
position of interim CEO on August 1, 2019. Preber is currently the
chairman of the Partnership Board and national managing partner of
Business Risk Services for the firm. He also serves as the Phoenix
office managing partner. Preber will temporarily step aside from these
roles while he serves as interim CEO. Preber has served in a number of
executive roles since joining the firm from another global public
accounting firm in 2003.
Preber said, “Mike McGuire has positioned the firm well for future
success, and I am prepared to lead our firm forward as our board
continues the succession process.”
