Grant Thornton names Alan Herrmann as West Region Tax Practice Leader

Grant Thornton LLP has named Alan Herrmann as the firm’s West region Tax
practice leader.
In his new role, Herrmann will manage tax operations across Grant
Thornton’s thirteen West region offices to expand the firm’s presence,
collaborate across service lines and develop talent.
“Alan has proven himself to be an impressive tax professional dedicated
to creating innovative solutions that best meet the needs of our
clients,” said Brian Lucas, national Tax Operations leader at Grant
Thornton. “His business acumen and leadership skills will spur continued
growth across the firm’s West region.”
Herrmann joined Grant Thornton in 2002, and has significant experience
in the taxation, planning and structuring of consolidated corporations,
partnerships, limited liability companies and S corporations. He works
with clients across numerous industries to provide tax planning services
and consults on specific tax issues, such as ASC 740, reorganizations,
mergers and acquisitions, and accounting methods. He is also actively
involved with Grant Thornton’s Washington National Tax Office.
Additionally, Herrmann serves as an executive board member for Junior
Achievement of Orange County. He is a certified public accountant, and a
member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the
California Society of Certified Public Accountants. He received his
bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pepperdine University.
About Grant Thornton LLP
Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant
Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant
Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of
independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has
revenues in excess of $1.8 billion and operates 58 offices, works with a
broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government
agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.
“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm
of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms
are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member
firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate,
one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions.
Please see grantthornton.com for further details.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005036/en/