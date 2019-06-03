Log in
Grant Thornton names Alan Herrmann as West Region Tax Practice Leader

06/03/2019 | 12:02pm EDT

Grant Thornton LLP has named Alan Herrmann as the firm’s West region Tax practice leader.

In his new role, Herrmann will manage tax operations across Grant Thornton’s thirteen West region offices to expand the firm’s presence, collaborate across service lines and develop talent.

“Alan has proven himself to be an impressive tax professional dedicated to creating innovative solutions that best meet the needs of our clients,” said Brian Lucas, national Tax Operations leader at Grant Thornton. “His business acumen and leadership skills will spur continued growth across the firm’s West region.”

Herrmann joined Grant Thornton in 2002, and has significant experience in the taxation, planning and structuring of consolidated corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies and S corporations. He works with clients across numerous industries to provide tax planning services and consults on specific tax issues, such as ASC 740, reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, and accounting methods. He is also actively involved with Grant Thornton’s Washington National Tax Office.

Additionally, Herrmann serves as an executive board member for Junior Achievement of Orange County. He is a certified public accountant, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pepperdine University.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.8 billion and operates 58 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.


© Business Wire 2019
