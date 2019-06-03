Grant Thornton names Alan Herrmann as West Region Tax Practice Leader

Grant Thornton LLP has named Alan Herrmann as the firm’s West region Tax practice leader.

In his new role, Herrmann will manage tax operations across Grant Thornton’s thirteen West region offices to expand the firm’s presence, collaborate across service lines and develop talent.

“Alan has proven himself to be an impressive tax professional dedicated to creating innovative solutions that best meet the needs of our clients,” said Brian Lucas, national Tax Operations leader at Grant Thornton. “His business acumen and leadership skills will spur continued growth across the firm’s West region.”

Herrmann joined Grant Thornton in 2002, and has significant experience in the taxation, planning and structuring of consolidated corporations, partnerships, limited liability companies and S corporations. He works with clients across numerous industries to provide tax planning services and consults on specific tax issues, such as ASC 740, reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, and accounting methods. He is also actively involved with Grant Thornton’s Washington National Tax Office.

Additionally, Herrmann serves as an executive board member for Junior Achievement of Orange County. He is a certified public accountant, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of Certified Public Accountants. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Pepperdine University.

