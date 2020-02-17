Grant Thornton names David Platt to East region leadership role; expands regional role for Nichole Jordan

Tony Perazzo remains West regional leader

Grant Thornton LLP has named David Platt as its regional managing partner for the firm’s East region. In the role, Platt will oversee a consolidated geographic area covering the firm’s East Coast operations.

In addition, Grant Thornton has expanded Nichole Jordan’s role as its regional managing partner for the firm’s Central region – adding the Midwest geographic area to a portfolio that previously consisted of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

The twin roles complement an already-existing position held by Grant Thornton Partner Tony Perazzo, who is the regional managing partner for the firm’s West region – a position he has held since 2019. He also serves as the office managing partner for Grant Thornton’s offices in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The triumvirate of roles will allow Grant Thornton to more quickly respond to market opportunities and clients, while also supporting the people and culture initiatives that make Grant Thornton singular among its peer firms and unique to its clients.

“Today’s businesses face three consistent challenges: They must accelerate growth; they must keep pace with technology; and they must mitigate risks,” said Greg Westfall, chief revenue officer at Grant Thornton. “In their roles, David, Nichole and Tony will ensure Grant Thornton helps clients overcome these challenges.”

Prior to his new role, Platt served as Grant Thornton’s Northeast region managing partner. Before that, he was the firm's New England managing partner. He has more than 30 years of experience working with organizations on financial matters that include strategic planning; corporate board governance; profitability enhancements; and merger and acquisition services. He has served clients as an Audit partner in a variety of industries. These include manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, and financial services.

He is a certified public accountant (CPA) in New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. He has served on the boards of many companies and is active in the business communities in New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. He is the former vice chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Accountancy.

Platt received a juris doctor degree from Roger Williams University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina.

Jordan became Grant Thornton's regional managing partner for the Central region in December 2019. She has held a number of senior leadership roles at Grant Thornton since joining the firm in 2003. She most recently served as Grant Thornton’s national managing partner of Markets, Clients and Industry, overseeing the firm’s strategic client portfolio of more than 1,000 major client relationships, industry sectors, regions, sales, market intelligence and analytics.

Prior to this role, Jordan was a member of the firm’s Partnership Board, while also serving as the national managing partner for Grant Thornton’s Banking and Securities industry practice, as well as the leader of markets and industries in metropolitan New York and New England.

Jordan serves on the board of the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), the Board of Industry Leaders for the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and The University of Texas McCombs School of Business Accounting Advisory Board. She is a CPA in Texas and received a bachelor’s of business administration degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin.

Perazzo has more than 25 years of experience serving public and private audit clients, primarily in the technology and manufacturing industries – with a deep acumen in the food and beverage space. He has also worked extensively with large multi-national companies, handling key financial matters. These include initial public offerings and due diligence for mergers and acquisitions.

Prior to being named to his current role, he was the firm’s California market leader. Before that, he served as the firm’s Northern California Audit practice leader.

He is a CPA in California, and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of San Francisco.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world’s leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.9 billion and operates more than 50 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

“Grant Thornton” refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another’s acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005284/en/