GrantWatch : Announces New COVID-19 Coronavirus Grants Category

03/27/2020 | 07:06pm EDT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GrantWatch announced the immediate availability of a new Coronavirus grants category on GrantWatch.com, enabling nonprofits, small businesses and individuals to easily locate and access grants and loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have added an additional grants category Coronavirus COVID-19 to our already robust grant search engine.  Everyone is working at GrantWatch (from home) to aggregate the grants available on the federal, state, and local level from government, foundations and corporations.  At GrantWatch it is "all hands-on-deck" to locate available funding for the effected communities throughout every state and territory in the United States, Canada, Israel and Internationally," said Libby Hikind, CEO of GrantWatch.

Positive Community Impact

Many nonprofits, small businesses and individuals have already started applying to COVID-19 grants which they have found in the Coronavirus grants category on GrantWatch.com.

GrantWatch.com, the most up-to-date grants search engine, is committed to making funding accessible to nonprofits of every size and target audience.

Grants are added to the category on GrantWatch.com daily, by grant researchers, writers and publishers and are also update-driven by government and corporations on the website's List a Grant page. 

The site categorizes grants into geographic locations and more than 50 subject categories, for easy searching.  GrantWatch.com is unlike any other grant site on the Web:

  1. Grant detail pages include information of "presentation quality" for a board meeting.
  2. New grants are added and updated daily, and past due grants are archived daily.
  3. Exceptional customer service – phone, chat and email with support staff available.
  4. Varying needs of individual and multiple users are met through research staff.
  5. Funding opportunities include foundation, corporation, federal, state and local grants & awards

Founded in 2010, GrantWatch is the worldwide leader in the grants funding industry. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to assist nonprofits in their fundraising needs:

GrantWatch.com is a current up-to-date grants search engine for nonprofits, categorized geographically, by grant interest and keywords.

MWBEzone.com is a current up-to-date grants search engine for individuals and small businesses, categorized geographically, by grant interest and keywords.

GrantWriterTeam.com is where grant seekers are matched with grant writers to help organizations write grants, research funding opportunities, develop curriculum and design crowdfunding campaigns.

GrantNews.com is where organizations can showcase their cause, share their fundraising successes and read about other organization's personal trials and tribulations.

GWI.educaton is where aspiring grant writers can learn grant writing and the grant application process. The curriculum is in development. Complete the form to get on our list.

YouHelp.com is a free crowdfunding platform where nonprofits and individuals alike can reach out to their community to solicit funds to for their cause.

For more information: 

561 249-4129

Support@GrantWatch.com

https://www.GrantWatch.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grantwatch-announces-new-covid-19-coronavirus-grants-category-301031211.html

SOURCE GrantWatch


© PRNewswire 2020
