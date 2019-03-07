Graph Identified as Top Technology Trend for 2019

Gartner Predicts ‘Graphs’ Will Grow at 100 Percent Annually Through 2022

Stardog, the leader in Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology, is proud to report that Gartner named Graph Analytics a Top 10 Data and Analytics Technology Trend for 2019* to solve critical business priorities. Gartner predicts, “The application of graph processing and graph DBMSs will grow at 100 percent annually through 2022 to continuously accelerate data preparation and enable more complex and adaptive data science.”*

“The size, complexity, distributed nature of data, speed of action and the continuous intelligence required by digital business means that rigid and centralized architectures and tools break down,” said Donald Feinberg, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner. “The continued survival of any business will depend upon an agile, data-centric architecture that responds to the constant rate of change.”*

An organization’s competitive edge depends on asking complex questions across complex, distributed data. Graphs are the only representation that can efficiently model, explore, and query data in today’s challenging data landscape. Stardog’s graph-based platform enables frictionless access to data and focuses on the meaning of data, rather than the location of data. Stardog augments a company’s existing architecture investment allowing Chief Data Officers and Chief Architects to adjust business models and operations without starting from scratch.

"We believe these trends validate what we are seeing first hand in the market," said Stardog CEO, Michael Sachse. "Enterprise data is difficult to manage, and graph-based approaches open up connections that are just not possible in a relational model.”

Stardog’s knowledge graph platform is trusted by industry leaders at the world’s largest organizations. Built for reusability, Stardog makes it possible to pull data from different silos and structures, add new data sources, and alter queries at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions. To help users build new technical skills, Stardog has invested in learning resources such as tutorials, monthly trainings, and a free, hosted Sandbox environment.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Identifies Top 10 Data and Analytics Technology Trends for 2019, February 18, 2019

About Stardog

Stardog’s knowledge graph platform allows large enterprises to connect, query, and retrieve data of all structures, schemas, and velocities. Stardog partners with industry leaders like Morgan Stanley, Bosch, NASA, and more. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com.

