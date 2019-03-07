Graph Identified as Top Technology Trend for 2019

Stardog, the leader in Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology, is proud
to report that Gartner named Graph Analytics a Top
10 Data and Analytics Technology Trend for 2019* to solve critical
business priorities. Gartner predicts, “The application of graph
processing and graph DBMSs will grow at 100 percent annually through
2022 to continuously accelerate data preparation and enable more complex
and adaptive data science.”*
“The size, complexity, distributed nature of data, speed of action and
the continuous intelligence required by digital business means that
rigid and centralized architectures and tools break down,” said Donald
Feinberg, vice president and distinguished analyst at Gartner. “The
continued survival of any business will depend upon an agile,
data-centric architecture that responds to the constant rate of change.”*
An organization’s competitive edge depends on asking complex questions
across complex, distributed data. Graphs are the only representation
that can efficiently model, explore, and query data in today’s
challenging data landscape. Stardog’s graph-based platform enables
frictionless access to data and focuses on the meaning of data, rather
than the location of data. Stardog augments a company’s existing
architecture investment allowing Chief Data Officers and Chief
Architects to adjust business models and operations without starting
from scratch.
"We believe these trends validate what we are seeing first hand in the
market," said Stardog CEO, Michael Sachse. "Enterprise data is difficult
to manage, and graph-based approaches open up connections that are just
not possible in a relational model.”
Stardog’s knowledge graph platform is trusted by industry leaders at the
world’s largest organizations. Built for reusability, Stardog makes it
possible to pull data from different silos and structures, add new data
sources, and alter queries at a fraction of the cost of existing
solutions. To help users build new technical skills, Stardog has
invested in learning resources such as tutorials,
monthly
trainings, and a free,
hosted Sandbox environment.
*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Identifies Top 10 Data and Analytics
Technology Trends for 2019, February 18, 2019
About Stardog
Stardog’s knowledge graph platform allows large enterprises to connect,
query, and retrieve data of all structures, schemas, and velocities.
Stardog partners with industry leaders like Morgan Stanley, Bosch, NASA,
and more. Stardog is a privately held, venture-backed company
headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit www.stardog.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005668/en/