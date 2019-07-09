Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Graphene Nanotubes Manufacturer OCSiAl Joins the Ranks of Unicorn Companies With $1 Billion Valuation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:01am EDT

OCSiAl, the world’s largest manufacturer of graphene nanotubes, recently was added to the CB Insights Global Unicorn Club, a list of startup companies valued at $1 billion or more. OCSiAl made the list after A&NN Investments acquired a 0.5% stake in the company for $5 million.

OCSiAl was the first company to produce high-quality graphene nanotubes on an industrial scale. When it entered the market in 2014, OCSiAl offered graphene nanotubes to consumers at a price that was 75 times lower than those on the market, thereby making nanotubes accessible to a much larger number of industries. OCSiAl’s revenues have been doubling annually ever since, and the company expects to go public by 2025.

“We are confident that the value of OCSiAl will steadily grow in the long term, so we are thinking of increasing our share in the company,” said Rafael Abramyan, Investment Director at A&NN Group.

“By industry standards, graphene nanotubes are a relatively new material. Today we are observing the emergence of markets for its application,” said Yuriy Koropachinskiy, President of OCSiAl. “What is important is that these include not only the high-tech sector, but also mass-produced goods. We believe the company will be worth at least $100 billion in ten years’ time.”

Today, OCSiAl’s annual production capacity is sufficient to improve hundreds of thousands of tons of various materials. The company is rapidly increasing its output and plans to launch the first train of the world’s largest graphene nanotube synthesis plant in Luxembourg, its international headquarters, in 2022. OCSiAl’s customers include global car manufacturers, leading electronics companies, and major chemical producers.

Graphene nanotubes can drastically improve the properties of well-known materials, even when introduced in amounts as small as tenths or even hundredths of a percent. Ultra-strong, conductive nanotubes are now widely used in the aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, electronics and transport industries. There are considerable benefits related to energy efficiency and the reduction of CO2 emissions. For example, graphene nanotubes are expected to help improve the efficiency of electric vehicles by as much as 60%.

Nanotubes enable energy costs to be reduced at all stages of the product life cycle by reducing the amount of resources required for production, reducing the weight and quantity of the materials used, decreasing energy consumption during operation and disposal, and increasing the products’ lifespan.

About OCSiAl

As the world’s largest producer of graphene nanotubes, OCSiAl is powering material transformation by making nanoaugmented materials scalable and cost-effective. The company’s TUBALL™ and TUBALL MATRIX additives enable manufacturers to augment base materials with very small amounts of graphene nanotubes to reduce weight, increase strength, add conductivity and improve adhesion. Through its unique production process, OCSiAl can produce large quantities of graphene nanotubes at a cost 75 times lower than competitive technologies. Headquartered in Luxembourg, OCSiAl is a worldwide company with more than 400 employees and 600 business partners. The company’s Americas business is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, and is the exclusive provider of TUBALL and TUBALL MATRIX in North and South America. For more information visit ocsial.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aPRIMARY ENERGY METALS : IIROC Trading Halt - PRIM
AQ
08:10aGE HEALTHCARE SELECTS INTOUCH HEALTH TO PROVIDE VIRTUAL COMMUNICATION CAPABILITIES FOR ITS VIRTUAL CARE SOLUTION : Mural
BU
08:10aKOHL'S : Donates $1 Million to Junior Achievement of Wisconsin
BU
08:10aALLSCRIPTS : offers a new option for Microsoft's HealthVault users to transition their health data
BU
08:10a10 Hair Care Tips for Naturally Curly Hair From The Professionals at Matrix
BU
08:10aEVERBRIDGE : Tulane University Selects Everbridge as Part of Proactive Campus Safety Initiative
BU
08:10aPREVECEUTICAL MEDICAL : Successfully Incorporates Medicinal Cannabis Extracts into the Sol-Gel Drug Delivery System
EQ
08:09aHILTON WORLDWIDE : First Hilton Garden Inn Arrives in Lithuania; Hilton Garden Inn Vilnius City Centre opens its doors, offering a rooftop terrace with breath-taking views of the city
AQ
08:09aREPUBLIC BANK : ANTIGUA-FINANCE-Antigua PM reports positive talks with Trinidad-based bank on sale of Scotia Bank branch
AQ
08:09aCCA INDUSTRIES : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Deutsche Bank shares slide again on skepticism about turnaround

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About