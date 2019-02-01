Log in
GrapheneCA Launches 2nd Graphene Production Line

02/01/2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Graphene Inc., dba GrapheneCA (“GrapheneCA”), announced today that its second graphene production line is now fully operational.

A major milestone in GrapheneCA’s development, this event marks a tenfold leap in GrapheneCA’s production power.

Eager to meet the demands of an ever-expanding market for its line of commercial grade graphene and graphene-based products, GrapheneCA’s researchers have been hard at work ensuring its Brooklyn production facility scaled with a 2nd generation production system.

“The control we have in manufacturing with our new production line is very impressive,” declared Dr. Sergey Voskresensky, Head of Research & Development at GrapheneCA’s Brooklyn-based production facility, who added: “In just 90 days since my joining the company, we were able to develop a much more advanced system that will enable us to meet the growing demand from a wide variety of industries with real efficiency.”

It is noteworthy that GrapheneCA’s production technology uses only water, natural graphite and energy. “The new technology lets us preserve graphene, ship it with high efficiency and then dispense it on location – in production ready pristine condition – in significant quantities on demand. In 2019, we will expand our catalog and continue to announce new graphene products and technology,” concluded Dr. Voskresensky.

ABOUT GRAPHENECA

Headquartered in New York, GrapheneCA, a privately owned, commercial scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer and supply company, began proprietary production of graphene in July 2017 and dedicates itself to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable and environmentally friendly production process. Its manufacturing process is fully scaled up, low cost and meets industrial demand.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to GrapheneCA, including: business plans of GrapheneCA; the market and demand for graphene; GrapheneCA expanding its catalog and announcing new graphene products and technology in 2019; and the future uses of graphene; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect GrapheneCA’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to GrapheneCA, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information, including GrapheneCA successfully mass-producing graphene and graphene becoming adopted by the markets. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; a novel business model; dependence on key suppliers and local partners; competition; the outcome and cost of any litigation; as well as general economic, market and business conditions. Should any factor affect GrapheneCA in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, GrapheneCA does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and GrapheneCA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. GrapheneCA’s results and forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates.

For further information, please contact:

Canada

Martin Tremblay
Investment
Counselor
+1-514 566-6606
mtremblay@hamsacapital.com
International

Peter Nesveda
International Corporate
 Affairs
+61 (0) 412 357 375
pnesveda@graphene.ca
USA

David Robles
Head of Business Development
+1-646-696-0679
drobles@graphene.ca

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
