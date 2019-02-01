GrapheneCA Launches 2nd Graphene Production Line

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Graphene Inc., dba GrapheneCA (“GrapheneCA”), announced today that its second graphene production line is now fully operational.



A major milestone in GrapheneCA’s development, this event marks a tenfold leap in GrapheneCA’s production power.

Eager to meet the demands of an ever-expanding market for its line of commercial grade graphene and graphene-based products, GrapheneCA’s researchers have been hard at work ensuring its Brooklyn production facility scaled with a 2nd generation production system.

“The control we have in manufacturing with our new production line is very impressive,” declared Dr. Sergey Voskresensky, Head of Research & Development at GrapheneCA’s Brooklyn-based production facility, who added: “In just 90 days since my joining the company, we were able to develop a much more advanced system that will enable us to meet the growing demand from a wide variety of industries with real efficiency.”

It is noteworthy that GrapheneCA’s production technology uses only water, natural graphite and energy. “The new technology lets us preserve graphene, ship it with high efficiency and then dispense it on location – in production ready pristine condition – in significant quantities on demand. In 2019, we will expand our catalog and continue to announce new graphene products and technology,” concluded Dr. Voskresensky.

ABOUT GRAPHENECA

Headquartered in New York, GrapheneCA, a privately owned, commercial scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer and supply company, began proprietary production of graphene in July 2017 and dedicates itself to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable and environmentally friendly production process. Its manufacturing process is fully scaled up, low cost and meets industrial demand.

