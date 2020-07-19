GrapheneCA Now Offers Equipment and Test Kits for Coronavirus Environmental Surface Tests and Graphene-Improved Antimicrobial Coatings for Different Surfaces

NEW YORK, NY, July 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Graphene supplier and product manufacturer Nano Graphene Inc. (d/b/a GrapheneCA; “GrapheneCA”), has announced an affordable equipment leasing program to test indoor surfaces for SARS-CoV-2 virus and other harmful microorganisms.

GrapheneCA’s virus-detecting equipment is designed to spot dangerous microorganisms on indoor surfaces in as little as 60 minutes. Testing high-touch surfaces, such as door handles and elevator buttons, is especially useful for detecting signs of contamination for businesses, governmental buildings and other common areas. Routine testing could provide confidence that cleaning and decontamination measures are effective, and can reassure customers and employees that a facility is managed safely.

As a part of this program, GrapheneCA is also offering Dr. Nano Flooring and Dr. Metal coatings, which have shown exceptional antimicrobial protection on multiple surfaces. The proprietary formula in the graphene-improved, water-based epoxy coatings is expected to provide years of long-lasting general surface protection.

Companies or individuals who would like to join the new program can lease the equipment and purchase test swabs, anti-bacterial coating, and paint for $350 per month for a total of 60 months with no down payment and no payments for the first 3 months (visit www.joingrapheneca.com for more information). Interested parties can simply fill out a one-page application, book a training time, and sign a contract to receive the GrapheneCA kit. Approval is processed in as little as 1-5 days. Upon completing these steps, purchasers will receive the device for conducting tests, test kits, 100 gallons of antimicrobial paint and coatings, instructions, promotional materials, and training.

“Our equipment and coatings are ready to be shipped just about anywhere in the United States. The test procedure is quick and straightforward. Besides COVID-19, a wide range of different dangerous microorganisms can be efficiently detected with our equipment,” said Maks Vasilevskii, Head of Business Development at GrapheneCA.

GrapheneCA’s application and use of graphene-based materials is currently not available elsewhere in the US consumer market. The coatings could help protect people who inevitably come in contact with various types of surfaces in shipping facilities, retail stores, schools, casinos, hospitals, mass transportation systems, gyms, salons, restrooms, and other high traffic areas. They have also been shown in laboratory tests to prevent the development of bacteria in air ducts and other hotbeds that contribute to lung complications, such as various types of pneumonia, including Legionnaires’ disease, and lung inflammation.

GrapheneCA recently launched an online store offering the antibacterial coatings to the public and business organizations worldwide. All products are made in the United States as the company strives to help preserve and grow the manufacturing job market during some of the most challenging times in US and global history.

About GrapheneCA

GrapheneCA (www.grapheneca.com) is a privately owned, commercial-scale graphene-based materials manufacturer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA established and maintains a production facility in New York and currently produces commercial graphene-based products on a large scale.

For more information on GrapheneCA’s equipment leasing, please visit https://joingrapheneca.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company’s inability to successfully develop and commercialize its planned or proposed products, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of manufacturing processes, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies.

Media, corporate contacts or general assistance: info@graphene.ca

Business and sales inquiries:

Maks Vasilevskii, maks@graphene.ca

International Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations:

Peter Nesveda

Email: pnesveda@nanographene.net