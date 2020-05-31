Log in
GrapheneCA's Breakthrough Antimicrobial Coatings Passes Primary Independent Test

05/31/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphene supplier and product manufacturer Nano Graphene Inc., (d/b/a GrapheneCA; “GrapheneCA”), announced its breakthrough antibacterial products have shown to be 99.9% effective in making various surfaces bacteria proof according to ASTM E2180 testing protocol for determining antimicrobial activity of polymeric materials.

GrapheneCA’s Dr. Nano Flooring and Dr. Metal product lines have been shown in an independent laboratory test to provide exceptional antimicrobial protection of different surfaces. The coatings demonstrated exceptional activity against gram-positive and gram-negative, antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause severe respiratory infections, among other things. The proprietary formula in the graphene-improved, water-based epoxy coatings blocks the metabolism of microorganisms by restricting cellular respiration and cell division on surfaces.

“These coatings are ready-to-use products that can be purchased and used right now without the need for non-standard equipment and are similar to any other can of epoxy you would purchase from your local hardware store. We have developed durable, long-lasting coatings that both efficiently protect surfaces from damage as well as the health of those who touch them,” says Dr. Sergey Voskresensky, Head of R&D at GrapheneCA.

Graphene, one of the components in the coatings, has earned a reputation as a super material for the 21st Century, ever since researchers in 2010 received a Nobel Prize for their ground-breaking discovery and experiments on graphene. GrapheneCA believes it is a unique multifunctional material which has numerous applications in construction, medical, energy, heating, cosmetics, 3D printing, electronics, and numerous other industries.

GrapheneCA is using this groundbreaking technology to help improve public safety by providing a solution that it believes will make any surface bacteria-proof upon application. Such application and use of graphene-based materials are currently not available elsewhere in the US consumer market.

The Dr. Nano Flooring and Dr. Metal product lines could bring future peace of mind in the wake of the current pandemic and possible future pandemics. A number of fatal infections are caused by microbial bioﬁlms which colonize on a variety of touchable surfaces. Studies show that viruses can survive up to 72 hours on plastic and steel and 24 hours on cardboard and glass surfaces. However, bacteria do not always vanish with time. They may replicate, colonize an object, and embed themselves into a protective extracellular matrix. A solution to this problem can be found in long-acting antimicrobial coatings.

GrapheneCA believes its coatings can be used to help protect people who inevitably come in contact with various types of surfaces in shipping facilities, retail stores, schools, hospitals, mass transportation systems, gyms, salons, casinos, restrooms, and other high traffic areas. They can serve as an additional line of defense against the spread of bacteria through objects people are constantly in contact with, such as doorknobs, pedestrian crossing buttons, and elevator buttons. These coatings may also help to prevent the development of bacteria in dry or humid areas that are hard to reach, such as air ducts and other hotbeds for bacteria which contribute to lung complications or inflammation, such as Legionnaires’ Disease and other types of pneumonia.

GrapheneCA recently launched an online store offering the antibacterial coatings to the public and business organizations worldwide. All products are manufactured in the United States as the company strives to help preserve and grow the manufacturing job market during some of the most challenging times in the US and global history.

About GrapheneCA
GrapheneCA is a privately owned, commercial-scale graphene-based materials manufacturer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA established and maintains a production facility in New York and currently can produce commercial graphene-based products on a large scale.
For more information, please visit https://grapheneca.com

IR Contact: Peter Nesveda, Vice President - International Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

Email: pnesveda@nanographene.net

Media contact: info@graphene.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology.
Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control.
Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company’s inability to successfully develop and commercialize its planned or proposed products, the Company’s inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of manufacturing processes, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company’s raw materials and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f99a34a3-7175-4cbd-a162-1777239f4e1e

Primary Logo

GrapheneCA’s Breakthrough Antimicrobial Coatings Passes Primary Test

GrapheneCA’s Dr. Nano Flooring and Dr. Metal product lines have been shown in a laboratory test to provide exceptional antimicrobial protection of different surfaces.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
