Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Graphic: U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 09:26pm CEST

(Reuters) - The U.S. banking industry is enjoying the benefits of a growing economy and lower taxes, if the double-digit profit growth posted by three major lenders on Friday is any indication.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank, said its third-quarter profit jumped nearly 25 percent, with each of its four business units generating higher revenues.

Citigroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in profit, driven mostly by lower taxes and cost savings.

Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest in the sector, reported a 32 percent surge in profit following strong demand for auto, small business and personal loans, as well as cost cutting.

Following is a snapshot of bank earnings so far:

(Graphic: U.S.
big banks third quarter earnings per share png -

(Graphic
: U.S. banks Q3 Investment banking revenue png -

(Graphi
c: U.S. big banks third quarter trading revenue -
(Graphic: U.S. big banks third quarter loans -

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

By Diptendu Lahiri

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : In CFTC Action, Former Trader Kamaldeep Gandhi Admits to Engaging in Spoofing and Manipulative Schemes at Proprietary Trading Firms
PU
09:31pMost S&P 500 stocks are deep in correction territory
RE
09:28pGlobal stocks rebound but remain on track for weekly loss
RE
09:28pStocks rebound but remain on track for weekly loss
RE
09:27pStocks rebound but remain on track for weekly loss
RE
09:26pGRAPHIC : U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
09:26pCURRENCIES : Dollar's 3-day Slide Pauses; China Sets Yuan Level At Weakest In 18 Months
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:06pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Higher To Halt Week's Slide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
5APHRIA INC : Cannabis producer Aphria profit surges on strong demand, investment gains

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.