Graphic: U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank, said its third-quarter profit jumped nearly 25 percent, with each of its four business units generating higher revenues.

Citigroup Inc, the No. 3 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 12 percent rise in profit, driven mostly by lower taxes and cost savings.

Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest in the sector, reported a 32 percent surge in profit following strong demand for auto, small business and personal loans, as well as cost cutting.

Following is a snapshot of bank earnings so far:

