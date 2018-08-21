Graphite Electrodes Market: Graphite Electrodes Price, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Cost, and Spend Growth Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge,
a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release
of their Global
Graphite Electrodes Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
The graphite electrode supply market is predicted to experience an
accelerating spend growth momentum owing to the rising demand for steel
in the automotive and construction industries. Since the manufacturing
of steel necessitates usage of graphite electrodes, the demand for
graphite electrode is directly proportional to the demand for steel.
Additionally, improving economic conditions in the developing countries
are triggering a rise in automobile production, which, in turn, is
driving the demand for steel.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005492/en/
Global Graphite Electrodes Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
“It is essential for the buyers to choose suppliers who can assure
consistent quality of the products. This will help achieve optimal usage
of graphite electrodes in the furnace,” says SpendEdge procurement
expert Anil Seth. “Also, the buyers must evaluate the suppliers
based on their production capacity to ensure complete and timely
delivery of the products,” added Anil.
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the components
and spares category provide insights on supplier operational
capability and offer an in-depth cost-benefit analysis for the buyers
and the suppliers. They also provide information on category pricing and
risk management strategies.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for
graphite electrodes market.
Rising demand for steel
Increase in demand for graphite electrodes because of supply shortage
owing to possible production facility shut down in China
To know more, View
the full report
Report scope snapshot: Graphite electrode market
Category ecosystem
Suppliers selection
Supplier selection criteria
Service level agreement
Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
Category pricing insights
Total cost of ownership analysis
Overview of pricing models
Comparison of pricing models
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement
excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner
for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement
solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve
execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
