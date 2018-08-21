Log in
Graphite Electrodes Market: Graphite Electrodes Price, Strategic Sourcing, Supplier Cost, and Spend Growth Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

08/21/2018 | 05:36pm CEST

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Graphite Electrodes Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. The graphite electrode supply market is predicted to experience an accelerating spend growth momentum owing to the rising demand for steel in the automotive and construction industries. Since the manufacturing of steel necessitates usage of graphite electrodes, the demand for graphite electrode is directly proportional to the demand for steel. Additionally, improving economic conditions in the developing countries are triggering a rise in automobile production, which, in turn, is driving the demand for steel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005492/en/

Global Graphite Electrodes Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“It is essential for the buyers to choose suppliers who can assure consistent quality of the products. This will help achieve optimal usage of graphite electrodes in the furnace,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. “Also, the buyers must evaluate the suppliers based on their production capacity to ensure complete and timely delivery of the products,” added Anil.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend. Request a FREE sample report.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category provide insights on supplier operational capability and offer an in-depth cost-benefit analysis for the buyers and the suppliers. They also provide information on category pricing and risk management strategies.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for graphite electrodes market.

  • Rising demand for steel
  • Increase in demand for graphite electrodes because of supply shortage owing to possible production facility shut down in China
  • To know more, View the full report
 
 

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

 
 

Report scope snapshot: Graphite electrode market

Category ecosystem

Suppliers selection

  • Supplier selection criteria
  • Service level agreement
  • Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
  • Want more information? Download a FREE sample

Category pricing insights

  • Total cost of ownership analysis
  • Overview of pricing models
  • Comparison of pricing models
  • To view this report’s table of contents, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.


© Business Wire 2018
