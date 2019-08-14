Grasshopper Bank Appoints Jeremy Shure as Global Head of Early-Stage Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasshopper Bank, the new commercial venture bank built for innovation economy companies and the venture capital firms that fund them, has appointed Jeremy Shure as its Global Head of Early Stage Practice.

In this role, Jeremy will lead the bank's work with early-stage founders and their companies, as well as its engagement with constituents across the innovation economy. In addition, he will help to define and execute on the Bank's mission to deliver a best-in-class banking experience for founders and funds.

"I am extremely excited to announce that Jeremy has joined our team to head our Early Stage Practice," said Judith Erwin, CEO of Grasshopper Bank. "Not only is he a widely respected expert on technology and startup related matters, he is an industry leader and mentor for founders of companies of all sizes."

Shure joins from Silicon Valley Bank, where he was a Managing Director and led its Early Stage Practice on the East Coast. He is a Kauffman Fellow, and has significant experience in startups and technology, law, and venture capital. Jeremy also sits on the Advisory Board of the Techstars Foundation, to support inclusion and diversity in tech, and the National Advisory Board of Active Minds, which works to eliminate the stigma around mental health on college campuses.

"Grasshopper Bank is ushering in an entirely new era of banking, and I'm excited about the opportunity to help build a meaningful platform to support founders, from a white canvas," said Shure. "Founders and innovators want more from their banking technology, and Grasshopper is leading the way in addressing their needs, making it significantly easier for them to do business."

Shure's hire follows on the appointment of Barbara Fleming as Head of Private Equity and Venture Capital Relationships on July 30.

Grasshopper Bank opened for a select group of initial clients on May 13, 2019. It raised over $131 million in initial funding, believed to be the largest capital raise for a start-up bank in the United States.

About Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc.

Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. is a Delaware chartered corporation and the bank holding company of Grasshopper Bank, N.A. The Bank is a national bank offering a full array of commercial banking products to innovation economy companies and the venture capital firms that fund such companies. Based in New York City, the second largest venture capital funding center in the U.S., Grasshopper Bank delivers cloud-based banking solutions and financial services that enable the leadership of innovative, emerging, and established companies more efficiently address the day-to-day challenges of their financial operations.

