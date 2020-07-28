July 28,2020
Grassley on WTO Reform
Prepared Floor Remarks by U.S Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa
Chairman, Senate Finance Committee
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
I've said this before and I will say it again: the U.S. must reaffirm its commitment to significant reform at the WTO and move to revitalize the organization that advances the cause of free and fair global trade in the modern economy.
It is imperative that we continue to double down on efforts that demonstrate U.S. leadership in Geneva, including efforts to reform the appellate body, work on subsidies and ongoing negotiations.
The WTO can and should play an important role in the global economic recovery from the pandemic. I urge the Administration and my colleagues to advocate for our interests, confront trade distortions and encourage all WTO members to unite in the effort to lift us out of this nearly unprecedented downturn.
