Grassroots Organizers Launched Highly Successful 'COVID Relief Summit' - Replay of Sessions Still Available with Additional Access to WOKE Sessions and Movement Fund Organization Resources

MADISON, Wis., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Movement Fund recently announced the successful completion of the "COVID Relief Summit" (https://covid-19-relief-summit-2020.app.virtualsummits.com/) that took place from April 19–24, with a complete replay available for all new attendees. The Summit represents efforts to bring the talents of inspirational community leaders, business professionals and thinkers from a wide variety of backgrounds to bear on the topic of how best to help at-risk communities deal with continuing fallout from the global COVID-19 pandemic. Live speakers were recorded and archived, allowing attendees to view each from the convenience of home. The COVID-19 Online Summit was co-hosted by Brandi Grayson, CEO of Urban Triage, and Eric Upchurch, Founder of The Movement Fund.

COVID Relief Summit: Expert Strategists and Thinkers

The Summit features over 30 speakers across a growing number of sessions, including prominent intellectuals and leaders. The Summit also included WOKE Sessions, and partnered with The Movement Fund. WOKE Sessions allow members to improve themselves and their communities, while The Movement Fund uses word-of-mouth to build funds for low-barrier grants intended for deserving but marginalized recipients.

Notable Summit speakers include:

Eric Upchurch , Co-Host: Recognized as one of Madison 365's "The Most Influential Black Leaders in Wisconsin ," Eric helps other leaders increase their impact and wellbeing through collaboration, innovation, mindfulness and relationship building. Eric is also a recipient of the Whitney M. Young President's Grassroots Hero Award from the Urban League.

Brandi Grayson , Co-Host: Brandi is a Black community organizer with over a decade of experience in racial justice and program development work. A fierce program developer for marginalized communities, she is a steady supporter of civil rights campaigns, and an outspoken voice against police brutality, racial and economic injustice.

Araceli Esparza : Business leader and Communications Strategist; coach, leader, speaker.

Brittany Neal , M.S.W., A.P.S.W.: Trained psychotherapist and at-risk population advocate.

Myra McNair , M.S., L.M.F.T.: Executive Director, Marriage and Family Therapist

Shalina Ali : Co-Executive Director of True Skool, Inc.; Co-Founder of CirculateMKE Market, and Champion of Art of Coping; Milwaukee youth advocate.

Heather Sattler : Restorative Practices Teacher, facilitator, trainer; Milwaukee youth advocate.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata : Board Certified Pediatrician and Preventive Medicine Physician; speaker, author, and Public Health Strategist.

Dr. Richard Davidson : A highly sought expert and speaker, leading conversations on well-being on international stages such as the World Economic Forum, where he serves on the Global Council on Mental Health.

Virtual summit attendees are asked to pay what they can and 100% of all ticket profits are donated to support COVID-19 relief efforts through the Movement Fund and other grassroots organizations currently providing emergency relief. To access the Summit online, or to learn more about the speakers involved, please go HERE.

"So many of the relief efforts have been trickle down from organization to organization, but there are families right now who don't know how they're going to feed their kids or how they're going to survive this. Profits from this summit need to go straight to their hands." ~ Founder Eric S Upchurch

Organizers plan to relaunch the COVID Relief Summit every month that marginalized people of color are experiencing displacement and hardship due to COVID -19. One hope is that celebrities and leaders featured in the summit (through sessions recorded elsewhere) will help promote it to maximize attendance which will raise more emergency funds for those in need. If any one of them shared this, the impact could prove substantial for those served.

#COVIDReliefSummit aims to inspire celebrities and community leaders alike to maximize their reach and impact by challenging others to share the #COVIDReliefSummit and touch more people in need.

