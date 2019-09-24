Log in
Gratian Schindler joins Biotii Technologies as Advisor

09/24/2019 | 02:32pm EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotii Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or "Biotii") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an advisory agreement (the “Agreement”) with Gratian Schindler.

Mr. Schindler will play a key role in aiding Biotii to position itself as a frontrunner in the field of biosynthesis. One of Europe’s young financial leaders, he brings with him a track record of excellence in private equity and capital markets. Mr. Schindler is the founder and chairman of Schindler Asset Management, as well as SchindlerAM Ventures.

Dr. John Harrold, Biotii's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, stated: “Mr. Schindler comes as an immensely valuable addition to Biotii. His deep understanding in the fields of emerging technology and investments come at a fortuitous time to further accelerate Biotii’s growth. Gratian’s domain experience and discernment are a rare find in someone so young. His perspective will give Biotii an edge in advancing our technology.”

To date, Gratian Schindler has advised a group of public and private companies in their investment efforts, achieving outstanding returns throughout numerous projects. Having participated in corporate transactions globally, he is a seasoned private equity professional, adding value to Biotii’s future navigation.

Biotii’s Chief Product Officer, Dr. Sophie Ni, commented: “We are pleased for Gratian to join our journey. As an emerging leader in the European venture capital landscape, Gratian brings with him a strong network of industry leaders to support bringing Biotii’s cannabinoid biosynthesis endeavors to fruition. His experience leading SchindlerAM Ventures and his previous PE work demonstrate his ability to bring startup teams through successful exits via private placement transactions or public offerings.”

Mr. Schindler is currently pursuing his BLA in Extension Studies at Harvard University, with previous academic work at LSE, ESADE and the University of Arizona. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Schindler AM Ventures AG, as well as Schindler AM Cerberus AG. He additionally serves as a board member at Schindler AM Hydra AG. Further engagements include advisory positions with investment conglomerates, family offices and governments.

About Biotii Technologies Corp

Biotii Technologies Corp. strives to genetically engineer microorganisms to produce cannabinoids identical to those found in nature, while meeting both the standards of the current cannabis industry and the more demanding standards demanded by the consumer packaged goods and pharmaceutical companies – all at a fraction of the cost of current producers. The Biotii team is comprised of scientists trained at Harvard, MIT, Rutgers, University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic. Team members have been awarded numerous recognitions including Forbes 30 under 30, Microsoft Prize at Hack Harvard, Intel Prize at Stanford TreeHacks, Davidson Presidential Scholarship Award, honorary doctorates and others.

Contact:

David Preiner, 612-876-1621
d.preiner@biotii.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
