CDC advises consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to eat, serve, or sell Gravel Ridge Farms cage-free large eggs, which have been linked to a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections. Read the Food Safety Alert: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/enteritidis-09-18/index.html

Key Points:

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to eggs from Gravel Ridge Farms.

Fourteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis have been reported from Alabama and Tennessee. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Illnesses in this outbreak started on dates ranging from July 10, 2018 to August 7, 2018.

On September 8, 2018, Gravel Ridge Farms recalled cage-free large eggs because they might be contaminated with Salmonella.

cage-free large eggs because they might be contaminated with Salmonella. Do not eat, sell, or serve Gravel Ridge Farms cage-free large eggs. Return them to the store for a refund or throw them away. Even if some eggs were eaten and no one got sick, do not eat any more of these eggs. Gravel Ridge Farms recalled packages of a dozen and 2.5 dozen eggs in cardboard containers. Recalled eggs were sold in grocery stores and to restaurants in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee. For a full list of locations where recalled eggs were sold, visit the FDA website .

Consumers and restaurants should always handle and cook eggs safely to avoid foodborne illness from raw eggs. Eggs should be cooked until both the yolk and white are firm. Scrambled eggs should not be runny. Make sure that foods that contain raw or lightly cooked eggs, such as eggs over easy or hollandaise sauce, are made only with pasteurized eggs.

to avoid foodborne illness from raw eggs. Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating recalled Gravel Ridge Farms shell eggs.

People get sick from Salmonella 12 to 72 hours after swallowing the germ and experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

Most people recover within a week, but some illnesses can last longer and be more severe.

CDC will provide updates when more information is available.

If you have further questions about this outbreak, please call the CDC media line at (404) 639-3286. If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state's health department