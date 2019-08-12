Log in
Gravitas to Distribute Full Out 2 for Carmel Valley Productions Inc, Division of All For One Media Corp. (AFOM -OTCQB)

08/12/2019 | 08:46am EDT

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTCQB – AFOM), an SEC fully reporting Branded Entertainment Company across multiple platforms announced today that Gravitas Ventures will distribute Full Out 2 for its Carmel Valley Productions subsidiary.

Under the agreement, Gravitas will have exclusive worldwide rights to distribute Full Out 2. The film, a follow up to the hugely popular Full Out, is scheduled to begin filming this week at the University of Oklahoma. It is anticipated delivery of the finished film will be in early January 2020. As announced previously, NetFlix has already entered into a 3-year license of the film for its worldwide Streaming Video On Demand (SVOD) platform scheduled to begin in July 2020.

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Gravitas on Full Out 2. Their outstanding track record and the fact that they are able to leverage all distribution platforms globally makes them the perfect partner for us with this film," stated Jeff Deverett, President of Carmel Valley Productions.

"We're excited to be collaborating with Jeff and his team," said Michael Murphy, President Gravitas Ventures. "They have a history of making films that have great production value and appeal to a broad, global audience—we expect Full Out 2 to be quite popular."

About All For One Media Corp.- (AFOM- OTCQB) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects that specifically target the tween demographic. It is estimated that the tween demographic is responsible for at least $260 billion annually in direct sales in the United States alone. Known as "Generation I for "Internet," this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have had only known life with the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing "Drama Drama," a new movie musical which tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, "Drama Drama," features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as; peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources including; domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack, live performances, as well as other ancillary sources.

About Carmel Valley Productions Inc.- ("CVPI")-CVPI was formed by All For One Media and Jeff Deverett to produce and own 20 pictures over the next 5 years. Full Out 2 will be the first film produced under this arrangement. Jeff Deverett is the President of CVPI.

About Gravitas Ventures- Gravitas Ventures is part of Red Arrow Studios, one of the world's leading creators and distributors of entertainment content. Red Arrow Studios is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories, including 10 companies based in the United States; world-leading digital studio, Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors Red Arrow Studios International and Gravitas Ventures. 

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks. For more information regarding our company, please see: http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AFOM/filings

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gravitas-to-distribute-full-out-2-for-carmel-valley-productions-inc-division-of-all-for-one-media-corp-afom--otcqb-300899807.html

SOURCE All For One Media Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
