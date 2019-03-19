Log in
Gravitational Simplifies Kubernetes Deployments for the Enterprise with Platform Integrations and Updates

03/19/2019 | 09:39am EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravitational, the company that delivers compliance solutions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure, today announced that its open source Kubernetes packaging solution, Gravity, enables enterprise customers to package multiple Kubernetes applications into a single image file to deploy and replicate entire Kubernetes clusters across multiple environments. Cluster images are built using Helm, the industry standard for Kubernetes packaging, which mitigates the need for developer teams to learn an entirely new configuration format in order to convert their Kubernetes applications into self-deploying images.

A reported, 69 percent of organizations use Kubernetes to manage containers and another 50 percent reported creating internal tools for running, managing and validating applications that run on Kubernetes. Given the complexity of the technology, organizations spend too many resources on managing and maintaining their Kubernetes clusters, instead of time spent innovating. Gravity alleviates these common pitfalls. Previously, Gravity only allowed companies to package one snapshot-based deployment at a time, which still rapidly increased deployment pace, but limited users to managing only one single cluster – or application – at a time.

With this announcement, Gravity enables true application portability for complex, cloud-native applications, allowing customers to take a snapshot of a Kubernetes cluster (including all applications and security dependencies) and package it all into a single file that can be easily installed into any public or private cloud and even into air-gapped environments without Internet access. The result is a seamless deployment process that eases Kubernetes adoption and enables true Kubernetes democratization. Gravity users will:

  • Easily migrate complex cloud-native applications across multiple infrastructure footprints.
  • Gain the ability to package Kubernetes applications, traditionally delivered as a service, as downloadable on-premise packages with a built-in installer.
  • Leverage existing investments into Helm to deploy multiple applications into any preferred environment;
  • Create consistency across deployments and remotely manage many instances of clusters, even if located behind a firewall; and
  • Alleviate time-consuming and bothersome security obstacles when deploying into 3rd party infrastructure.

“We know the everyday frustrations that most developer teams experience when operating Kubernetes, but we’re also aware of the power it can harness when managed correctly,” said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO and co-founder at Gravitational. “Our hope in refining Gravity is to allow developers to move their complex applications freely, not being chained to a single cloud provider and to encourage continued innovation in the Kubernetes space overall.”

Gravity also ships with the popular, open source privileged access management solution, Teleport, which incorporates security best practices for accessing and logging activity throughout the cluster to satisfy enterprise compliance requirements.

These updates are available starting today. For more information, visit gravitational.com/gravity.

About Gravitational
Gravitational, headquartered in Oakland, builds open-core infrastructure software solutions that enable enterprises to deploy, access and run their cloud-native applications in restricted environments where compliance matters. The company offers two open-core products, including Teleport, a security gateway for privileged access management, and Gravity, a Kubernetes appliance for packaging cloud-native apps for on-prem deployments. Both startups and enterprises use Gravitational products to run applications securely, everywhere, including Anaconda, Gladly, Mulesoft, NASDAQ, Samsung, Ticketmaster, and more. Gravitational was founded in 2015 and is backed by leading investors such as YCombinator, CrunchFund, Spectrum 28, and SV Angel.

More information about Gravitational can be found at http://www.gravitational.com.

Media Contact:
Sophia Xepoleas
P: 415.247.1664
E: gravitational@merrittgrp.com

gravitational-logo-full.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
