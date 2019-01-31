Gray Names Ike Walker to Lead its Television Stations in Fargo, North Dakota

Atlanta, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN and GTN.A) announced its appointment of veteran news broadcaster Ike Walker as the General Manager/News Director of KVLY (NBC) and KX4 (CBS) in the Fargo-Valley City, North Dakota (DMA 117) television market.



Ike Walker





Ike has served as News Director for the stations since 2012. Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ike has also served in station and news management positions in Columbus, Ohio; Topeka, Kansas; Savannah, Georgia; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. He is uniquely qualified to take over in Fargo, because under his leadership, Valley News Live has become the dominant, number one news leader for the eastern half of North Dakota. He is a highly respected leader with a clear vision for stations. His steady and strategic orientation will serve the Fargo market well.





