Gray Names Ike Walker to Lead its Television Stations in Fargo, North Dakota

01/31/2019 | 07:45pm EST

            Atlanta, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN and GTN.A) announced its appointment of veteran news broadcaster Ike Walker as the General Manager/News Director of KVLY (NBC) and KX4 (CBS) in the Fargo-Valley City, North Dakota (DMA 117) television market.

Ike Walker
            Ike has served as News Director for the stations since 2012.  Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Ike has also served in station and news management positions in Columbus, Ohio; Topeka, Kansas; Savannah, Georgia; and Tulsa, Oklahoma.  He is uniquely qualified to take over in Fargo, because under his leadership, Valley News Live has become the dominant, number one news leader for the eastern half of North Dakota.  He is a highly respected leader with a clear vision for stations.  His steady and strategic orientation will serve the Fargo market well.


About Gray:

Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 91 television markets, including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets.  Our television stations broadcast almost 400 separate programming streams, including nearly 150 affiliates of the CBS/NBC/ABC/FOX networks.  We also own video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content.  For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contacts: 

Website:  www.gray.tv

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

© GlobeNewswire 2019
