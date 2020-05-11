Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gray Promotes Four of Its Leaders to New General Manager Positions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:26pm EDT

ATLANTA, GA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced that Jama Killingsworth, Kerri Blanco, Tim Walker, and Jacque Harms will lead Gray’s stations in the Huntsville, Colorado Springs, Hattiesburg, and Meridian markets. 

Today’s announcement brings to nine the number of new General Manager positions filled by Gray this year.  These six women and three men were all promoted from within the company:  five were General Managers who were moved to lead stations in larger markets, while four proved themselves as successful department heads before their promotions into General Manager ranks.

In Huntsville, Alabama (DMA 78), Gray named Jama Killingsworth as the new General Manager of NBC affiliate WAFF, effective May 11th.  For the past four years, Jama has served as the General Manager of Gray’s WDAM, the NBC affiliate for the Hattiesburg market.  In that role, she has expanded newscasts, significantly grown digital revenue, and strengthened community partnerships. 

In Colorado Springs, Colorado (DMA 85), Gray named Kerri Blanco as the new General Manager of CBS affiliate KKTV, effective May 4th.  Kerri has served as Director of Sales for KKTV for the past nine years.   Her 27-year media career began as an Account Executive for the local Fox affiliate, and she also served in various roles at the NBC affiliate in Colorado Springs, including Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager.    

In Hattiesburg, Mississippi (DMA 167), Gray has named Tim Walker as the General Manager of NBC affiliate WDAM effective May 18th.  For the past 15 years, Tim has led ABC affiliate WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi, which is one of the highest rated television stations in the country.  Tim first joined WTOK in 1986 as the station’s Production Manager, and he actually began his broadcast career with a part-time position at age 14.  Tim is currently the Immediate Past Chair of the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters, having served as Chairman of the organization in 2018/19 and 2003/04.

In Meridian, Mississippi (DMA 190), Gray named Jacque Harms as the new General Manager of ABC affiliate WTOK, effective June 1st. Jacquelyn currently leads the KNOP/KNPL/KIIT news department in North Platte and spearheads the collaborative news delivery services with KNEP-TV in Scottsbluff.  She joined the KNOP-TV staff on a part-time basis in 1994 as an anchor, reporter, photographer, and producer.  She assumed News Director responsibilities in 1997.  She is an award-winning journalist with honors from the Associated Press, Nebraska Broadcasters Association, and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association.

About Gray Television:

Gray currently owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets that collectively reach approximately 24 percent of US television households.  Over calendar year 2019, Gray’s stations were ranked first in 68 markets, and first or second in 86 markets, as calculated by Comscore’s audience measurement service.   Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo-Raycom, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. For further information, please visit  www.gray.tv

#          #          #

Attachments 

Gray Contacts: 

Website:  www.gray.tv

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Primary Logo

JamaKillingsworth

JamaKillingsworth
KerriBlanco

KerriBlanco
TimWalker

TimWalker
JacqueHarms

JacqueHarms

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pQUADPACK INDUSTRIES : Quadpack to present audited results before 30 June 2020
AN
02:04pS&P GLOBAL : to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2020 on May 12, 2020
PR
02:02pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pODFJELL : sells its ownership share of terminal in Dalian, China
AQ
02:01pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | PLM Software Market in the Automotive Sector 2020-2024 | Rise in IoT Integration to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream G600 Receives EASA Approval
PR
02:01pFTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announces One-For-20 Reverse Stock Split
BU
02:01pIAFC : Fire Department Layoffs and Furloughs Near 1,000; 30,000 Projected
GL
01:59pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : Marriott profit misses as bookings, revenue per room plunge
RE
01:58pHSBC HLDGS : Gets a Sell rating from RBC
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group