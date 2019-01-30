Log in
News : Companies
GrayMeta Curio – Unlocking the power of AI for small business

01/30/2019 | 07:01am EST

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrayMeta, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology, is excited to announce the launch of Curio Professional and Curio Premium. Both solutions are designed specifically for small businesses and are tailored to increase efficiencies – all within a few simple clicks of the mouse.

GrayMeta Curio
Unlocking the power of AI for small business


As one of the industry’s first to deliver, GrayMeta has positioned itself as a leader in the AI and machine learning industry. Curio connects to cloud storage and automatically extracts hidden technical metadata from each file. Using the power of AI and machine learning, Curio creates new data for each asset – enabling users to quickly find exactly what they are looking for by searching the unique audio/visual details contained within each file.

Artificial intelligence analyzes and tags each asset with relevant information such as people, graphics, logos, locations, audio, speech-to-text, visual text (OCR), adult content and more. This information can be curated so users can quickly find what they are looking for using Curio’s self-service interface, regardless of type, size or original location.

“Given the exponential growth of unstructured data, it’s nearly impossible for businesses to understand what digital assets they have, let alone generate revenue from those assets,” said John Motz, CTO at GrayMeta. “This unstructured data has led to countless hours of lost productivity, including the need to recreate digital assets when they can’t be found – GrayMeta is now solving this with one easy to use solution.” In addition to time lost, the opportunity to generate revenue from digital content often goes untouched. Curio solves these problems for customers by allowing them to utilize cutting edge technology without the need to migrate content.

To experience the power of Curio, please visit Curio.app to create a free account.

About GrayMeta
GrayMeta is a forward-thinking data company that powers automated metadata collection and represents a new way of extracting metadata across the enterprise. The GrayMeta Platform offers the freedom to extract, store, update and add intelligence to metadata, which expands searchability across more applications, turning information into valuable data. For more information about GrayMeta, visit graymeta.com

Media Contact:
Mel Jensen
Chief Marketing Officer
mel.jensen@graymeta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a1e68f0-fb3f-4dff-a84c-1d46830fce63.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
