GrayMeta : Iris Media Platform Adds AI-Powered Media Intelligence

09/10/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Integration of Core Products Increases Media Supply Chain Efficiencies

GrayMeta, an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets, has integrated time-based metadata into their Iris Media Platform, which increases media supply chain efficiencies for their customers.

The Iris Media Platform has become the industry leading reference QC and playback solution, used by broadcasters and studios around the world including Sky UK. With the integration of time-based metadata, QC teams are now able to more efficiently view, create, and modify accurate media asset metadata. This additional metadata allows users to increase the speed for content QC. The creation of metadata that is leveraged across the entire organization throughout the content lifecycle saves time and provides cost efficiencies.

Chi Tsang, SVP and Principle Architect for GrayMeta, said: “The Iris Media Platform is established in the industry for its ability to manage technical metadata for QC, and we have now integrated GrayMeta generated, AI created content insights metadata. At IBC, we are showcasing AI powered metadata within Iris to further enhance QC workflows. This new integration of AI services within Iris brings powerful, intelligent time-based search to the Iris Media Platform, increasing efficiency for customers. We are excited to show the industry how we are enabling further efficiencies for content owners, broadcasters and producers in their media workflows.”

The Iris Media Platform now plays a more important role in a centralized solution for detecting potential compliance and brand safety issues along with traditional QC timeline events. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Iris Media Platform builds intelligent insights for the customer using a range of services including speech-to-text, logo detection, scene detection and other important metadata attributes.

Metadata can be seen against original source content including IMF packages using the Iris Platform. AI and ML generated metadata from GrayMeta and other providers such as AWS, Google and Microsoft is now available directly within the Iris Media Platform.

GrayMeta will be demonstrating the Iris Media Platform at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam from September 13-17, 2019 in Hall 7, Stand D25. To book a demonstration, email sales@graymeta.com.

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta is an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets. GrayMeta provides the ability to create, extract and store intelligent metadata, turning unstructured data into valuable assets, and delivers media workflow efficiencies through the supply chain with workflow, collaboration, and quality control tools.

For more information about GrayMeta, visit https://www.graymeta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
