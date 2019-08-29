Log in
GrayMeta : to Exhibit at IBC2019

08/29/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ibc2019/graymeta/

Company: GrayMeta
Booth/Stand: 7.D25
Event: IBC2019
Sep 13 - 17, 2019
Amsterdam, NL
Web: http://graymeta.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/@graymetahq
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_GRAYMETA
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/graymeta/

About GrayMeta

GrayMeta is an AI powered metadata company that delivers enterprise efficiency and monetizes assets. GrayMeta provides the ability to create, extract and store intelligent metadata, turning unstructured data into valuable assets, and delivers media workflow efficiencies through the supply chain with workflow, collaboration, and quality control tools. For more information about GrayMeta, visit https://www.graymeta.com.


© Business Wire 2019
