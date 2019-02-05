Graybug Vision Appoints Frédéric Guerard as Chief Executive Officer

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing
potentially transformative therapies for ocular diseases, today
announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Frédéric Guerard as
Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Guerard’s career in the pharmaceutical industry spans over 20 years
and includes multiple leadership, strategic, and commercial roles. He
joins from Novartis, where he was previously Worldwide Business
Franchise Head of Ophthalmology. In this role, he successfully led the
integration of Novartis retina and Alcon pharmaceuticals, and
accelerated the rejuvenation of the product pipeline through strategic
acquisitions and licensing transactions in dry-eye, presbyopia, and
inherited retinal diseases. Prior to this role, he served as Global
Franchise Head of Pharmaceuticals at Alcon. He has also held multiple
leadership positions at Novartis, including Head of United Kingdom and
Ireland, Head and Country President of Australia and New Zealand, Head
of Marketing and Sales for Emerging Growth Markets Region, Head and
Country President Egypt, and Cluster Head North and West Africa. He has
served on the Board of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical
Industry (ABPI) and on the Board of Medicines Australia. Mr. Guerard
holds a PharmD and a Master of Biological and Medical Sciences from the
University of Rouen, France and a Master of Marketing from HEC Paris.
“We welcome Fred to Graybug Vision,” stated Jerry Cagle, Ph.D., acting
CEO and Board Member. “His extensive experience in ophthalmology,
including his strong background in commercial planning and broad
relationships in the ophthalmic community, come at an important time in
our Company’s evolution. Fred joins Graybug as it advances GB-102, a
potential best-in-class pan-anti-VEGF inhibitor for the treatment of wet
age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), into a Phase 2b clinical
trial and its leading glaucoma asset into the clinic.”
“I would like to thank the Board for their confidence in me to continue
building Graybug at such an exciting time,” stated Mr. Guerard. “Graybug
is uniquely positioned to help eye care professionals control severe
chronic eye diseases, which despite existing treatments, still result in
visual impairment or blindness. Graybug’s technology platform of
injectable drug-eluting micro-particles with extended duration has
relevant applications in the anterior and posterior segments of the eye.
Its lead program in wet AMD has the potential to transform the standard
of care for patients, improving their real-life visual outcomes and
alleviating their treatment burden."
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing
novel products for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s
proprietary injectable products are designed to enable less frequent
administration to reduce the burden of treatment for patients and their
physicians. The company’s lead clinical-stage injectable product,
GB-102, has the potential to be a best-in-class pan-anti-VEGF inhibitor
for the treatment of wet AMD. Graybug Vision has also selected a lead
compound to treat primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) with the potential
to provide a best-in-class treatment lasting at least 4 months after a
single injection. For more information, please visit www.graybug.com.
