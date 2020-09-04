Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Graybug Vision Appoints Robert Breuil as Chief Financial Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. (“Graybug”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve, today announced the appointment of Robert S. Breuil as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Mr. Breuil succeeds Daniel Geffken, founder and managing director of Danforth Advisors, who led the function as ad-interim CFO.

“I am excited to welcome Robert Breuil to the Graybug team. His extensive leadership experience working in several small-cap biopharmaceutical companies will add great value as we advance our clinical development programs in retinal diseases and glaucoma,” said Fred Guerard, Chief Executive Officer, Graybug Vision. “I also would like to thank Daniel Geffken for his significant contributions over the past months,” Fred concluded.

Robert has over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical and drug delivery industries, serving exclusively as CFO since 2003. Prior to joining Graybug Vision, he was the CFO of Corium International., Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, for seven years, taking the company from private to public and then through the sale to a private equity buyer. Prior to that, he was the CFO of Codexis, Inc., a developer of biocatalysts for the pharmaceutical and fine chemical production industries for three and a half years. In 2002, he became the CFO of Aerogen, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the field of aerosolized drug delivery, which was acquired by Nektar Therapeutics in 2005. Prior to Aerogen, Robert worked at ALZA Corporation, where he held numerous positions including Director of Corporate Planning, Analysis and Controller. In 2001, ALZA was acquired by Johnson & Johnson and Robert stayed on as Controller until joining Aerogen in 2002. Before his industry experience, he served for eight years as a naval officer and aviator. Robert holds a B.S.E.E. from the United States Naval Academy and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s proprietary ocular delivery technologies are designed to maintain effective drug levels in ocular tissue for up to six months and potentially longer, improving patient compliance, reducing healthcare burdens and ultimately delivering better clinical outcomes. Graybug’s lead product candidate, GB-102, a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib malate, inhibits multiple neovascular pathways for the intravitreal treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, with a six-month dosing regimen. Graybug is also using its proprietary technologies to develop GB-401, an injectable depot formulation of a beta-adrenergic prodrug, for primary open angle glaucoma, with a dosing regimen of once every six months or longer, and GB-103, a longer-acting version of GB-102, designed to maintain therapeutic drug levels in the retinal tissue for 12 months with a single injection. Founded in 2011 on the basis of technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug is headquartered in Redwood City, California. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.

Media contact

Bettina Maunz
404.384.0067
bmaunz@graybug.vision

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aYUM CHINA : Announces Pricing of Global Offering
PR
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aCOVID-19 : Benzene Market 2020-2024 | The Rise In Demand For Benzene In Developing Economies to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07:12aROCHE : Gets FDA Emergency Authorization for Test for Covid-19, Flu
DJ
07:11aSASSY RESOURCES : Expands More Creek Corridor and Discovers Broad New High-Grade Gold-Silver Zone Southwest of More Creek
AQ
07:10aBRIQ PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Purchase of own shares (3/9/2020)
PU
07:10aSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Scraps El Salvador Sale to America Movil on Regulatory Concerns
5CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group