Graycliff Partners Announces Investment in Graybill

Graycliff Partners LP is pleased to announce an investment in Graybill
Processing, Inc. (“Graybill” or the “Company”), a food by-product
recycling company based in Elizabeth, PA. Graycliff partnered with NCK
Capital, a Dallas-based private equity firm, to provide subordinated
debt and equity financing to the Company.
Graybill has recycled food by-products in Pennsylvania for over 20
years. The Company collects food manufacturing by-products such as
packaged candy, raw candy inputs and bakery goods and processes it into
quality, high-energy animal feed for hogs, dairy cattle and beef cattle.
“Graybill has carved a unique niche in the animal feed market, providing
value to both its suppliers by handling challenging food by-products and
waste and its customers by offering a low cost yet nutrient dense
livestock feed supplement,” said Duke Punhong, Managing Director,
Graycliff Partners. “We look forward to working with our partners at NCK
Capital and the team at Graybill to execute the strategic initiatives we
have identified and position the company for future growth.”
About Graycliff Partners LP
Graycliff Partners is an investment firm focused on lower middle market
investments. Graycliff seeks to partner with companies led by strong,
entrepreneurial management teams, providing capital for acquisitions,
management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth and expansion. For more
information about Graycliff Partners visit www.graycliffpartners.com.
