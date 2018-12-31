Great Ajax Corp. : Announces Special Dividend

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) (the “Company”) today announced that the
Board of Directors of the Company declared a special cash dividend of
$0.05 per share of the Company’s common stock, which will be payable on
January 31, 2019 to common stockholders of record as of January 15, 2019.
About Great Ajax Corp.
Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate
investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and
managing re-performing mortgage loans secured by single-family
residences and, to a lesser extent, non-performing mortgage loans. We
also originate loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller
commercial mixed use retail/residential properties, and we invest in
multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use
retail/residential properties directly. We are externally managed by
Thetis Asset Management LLC. Our mortgage loans and other real estate
assets are serviced by Gregory Funding LLC, an affiliated entity. We
have elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the
Internal Revenue Code.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words
such as “will,” or similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject
to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and
conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Great Ajax Corp.,
including, without limitation, the risk factors and other matters set
forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December
31, 2017 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2018. Great Ajax Corp.
undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005016/en/