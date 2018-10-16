Great American Bancorp : 2018 Q3 Earnings

NEWS RELEASE

Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Third Quarter 2018

Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $619 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, which is an increase of $47 thousand, or 8.2% from $572 thousand reported for the first nine months of 2017. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $1.42 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1.29 for the same period in 2017. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 0.48% and 4.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, increasing from 0.43% ROA and 4.38% ROE for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Net income increased in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017 due to higher net interest income and a decrease in income taxes as a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017, offset by a decrease in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense.

Net interest income was $376 thousand higher in the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to a $282 thousand increase in interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"). Interest income earned on deposits with financial institutions and other was higher in 2018 due to the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") increasing the Federal funds target rate four times since September 2017. The FOMC increased the Federal funds target rate in December 2017, March 2018, June 2018, and September 2018.

Noninterest income decreased $149 thousand in the first nine months of 2018, from $2.48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 to $2.33 million in the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to a decrease in net gain on sales of loans. Net gains on sales of loans were $112 thousand lower in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 due to the Company selling $12.73 million in loans during the first nine months of 2017 compared to $8.22 million in loans sold in the first nine months of 2018.

Total noninterest expense increased $328 thousand, from $5.56 million for the first nine months of 2017 to $5.89 million for the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to salaries and employee benefits and other real estate expense.

Net income decreased $5 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017 primarily due to an increase in other real estate owned expense, offset by a decrease in income tax expense.

Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $165.92 million compared to $173.68 million at December 31, 2017, decreasing $7.76 million. Total net loans, including loans held for sale, were $101.41 million at September 30, 2018, decreasing $1.13 million or 1.1% from total net loans of $102.54 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits decreased $7.94 million, from $152.92 million at December 31, 2017 to $144.98 million at September 30, 2018.

First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and operates through its administrative/branch office in Champaign and through one additional full service branch located in Urbana, Illinois. The Bank also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation, sells insurance products through the GTPS Insurance Agency. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This earnings report may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. Great American Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on OTC Pink®, under the symbol, "GTPS."

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited excepte for amounts reported as of December 31, 2017)

September 30, 2018

December 31, 2017

Assets

Cash and due from banks Interest-bearing demand deposits Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,754 $ 3,799

52,930 59,006

56,684 62,805

Certificates of deposit investments Securities available for sale Securities held to maturity

- 249

115 138

12 15

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost Loans held for sale

273 278

390 176

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $942 in 2018 and $943 in 2017 Premises and equipment, net

101,020 102,368

4,088 4,248

Goodwill

485 485

Other real estate owned Other assets

719 816

2,137 2,099

Total assets

$ 165,923 $ 173,677

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities

Depos its Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing Total deposits

$

28,642 $ 27,880 116,333 125,039

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance Other liabilities

Total liabilities

144,975 113 3,255 148,343

152,919 300 3,186 156,405

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized and issued Additional paid-in capital

- 10

- 10

3,310 3,310

Retained earnings

32,152 31,716

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Common stock in treasury, at cost (2018 - 565,679 shares; 2017 - 561,794 shares)

Total stockholders' equity

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

46 (17,938) 17,580 165,923 $

46 (17,810) 17,272 173,677

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Interest and Dividend Income Loans

$

2018 3,768 $

2017 3,682

Securities

4 4

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock Deposits with financial institutions and other

3 4

773 491

Total interest and dividend income

4,548 4,181

Interest Expense

Depos its Other

91 101

4 3

Total interest expense

Net Interest Income Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

95 4,453 - 4,453

104 4,077 - 4,077

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions Customer service fees

1,168 1,171

450 495

Other service charges and fees Net gain on sales of loans

269 259

165 277

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights Other

111 103

170 177

Total noninterest income

2,333

2,482

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits Occupancy expense Equipment expense Professional fees Marketing expense Printing and office supplies Directors and committee fees

3,279 3,155

466 439

586 647

194 191

211 213

139 120

123 120

Other real estate owned expense, net FDIC deposit insurance expense Other

196 54

40 43

657 581

Total noninterest expense

5,891

5,563

Income Before Income Taxes Income taxexpense

895 996

276 424

Net Income

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

Dividends Declared per Share

$ $ $

619 $ 572

1.42 $ 1.29

0.42 $ 0.42

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Interest and Dividend Income Loans

$

2018 1,269 $

2017 1,269

Securities

1 1

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock Deposits with financial institutions and other

1 1

277 192

Total interest and dividend income

1,548 1,463

Interest Expense

Depos its Other

29 33

2 1

Total interest expense

Net Interest Income Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

31 1,517 - 1,517

34 1,429 - 1,429

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions Customer service fees

398 356

145 177

Other service charges and fees Net gain on sales of loans

91 86

55 107

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights Other

37 31

41 58

Total noninterest income

767

815

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits Occupancy expense Equipment expense Professional fees Marketing expense Printing and office supplies Directors and committee fees

1,086 1,057

160 150

192 213

60 57

62 78

40 42

40 40

Other real estate owned expense, net FDIC deposit insurance expense Other

111 10

13 14

216 204

Total noninterest expense

1,980

1,865

Income Before Income Taxes Income taxexpense

304 379

94 164

Net Income

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

Dividends Declared per Share

$ $ $

210 $ 215

0.48 $ 0.49

0.14 $ 0.14