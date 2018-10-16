Great American Bancorp : 2018 Q3 Earnings

NEWS RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 16, 2018
Contact: Mr. Patrick McWilliams
Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations (217) 356-2265
Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Third Quarter 2018
Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $619 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, which is an increase of $47 thousand, or 8.2% from $572 thousand reported for the first nine months of 2017. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $1.42 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 compared to $1.29 for the same period in 2017. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 0.48% and 4.75% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, increasing from 0.43% ROA and 4.38% ROE for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
Net income increased in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the first nine months of 2017 due to higher net interest income and a decrease in income taxes as a result of the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017, offset by a decrease in noninterest income and an increase in noninterest expense.
Net interest income was $376 thousand higher in the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to a $282 thousand increase in interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"). Interest income earned on deposits with financial institutions and other was higher in 2018 due to the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") increasing the Federal funds target rate four times since September 2017. The FOMC increased the Federal funds target rate in December 2017, March 2018, June 2018, and September 2018.
Noninterest income decreased $149 thousand in the first nine months of 2018, from $2.48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 to $2.33 million in the first nine months of 2018 due primarily to a decrease in net gain on sales of loans. Net gains on sales of loans were $112 thousand lower in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017 due to the Company selling $12.73 million in loans during the first nine months of 2017 compared to $8.22 million in loans sold in the first nine months of 2018.
Total noninterest expense increased $328 thousand, from $5.56 million for the first nine months of 2017 to $5.89 million for the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to salaries and employee benefits and other real estate expense.
Net income decreased $5 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2017 primarily due to an increase in other real estate owned expense, offset by a decrease in income tax expense.
Total assets at September 30, 2018 were $165.92 million compared to $173.68 million at December 31, 2017, decreasing $7.76 million. Total net loans, including loans held for sale, were $101.41 million at September 30, 2018, decreasing $1.13 million or 1.1% from total net loans of $102.54 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits decreased $7.94 million, from $152.92 million at December 31, 2017 to $144.98 million at September 30, 2018.
First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and operates through its administrative/branch office in Champaign and through one additional full service branch located in Urbana, Illinois. The Bank also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-party broker-dealer. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation, sells insurance products through the GTPS Insurance Agency. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.
This earnings report may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. Great American Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on OTC Pink®, under the symbol, "GTPS."
### GTPS-pr-2018-05
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017
(in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited excepte for amounts reported as of December 31, 2017)
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and due from banks Interest-bearing demand deposits Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,754 $ 3,799
52,930 59,006
56,684 62,805
Certificates of deposit investments Securities available for sale Securities held to maturity
- 249
115 138
12 15
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost Loans held for sale
273 278
390 176
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $942 in 2018 and $943 in 2017 Premises and equipment, net
101,020 102,368
4,088 4,248
Goodwill
485 485
Other real estate owned Other assets
719 816
2,137 2,099
Total assets
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities
Depos its Noninterest-bearing Interest-bearing Total deposits
$
28,642 $ 27,880 116,333 125,039
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance Other liabilities
Total liabilities
144,975 113 3,255 148,343
152,919 300 3,186 156,405
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized and issued Additional paid-in capital
- 10
- 10
3,310 3,310
Retained earnings
32,152 31,716
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Common stock in treasury, at cost (2018 - 565,679 shares; 2017 - 561,794 shares)
Total stockholders' equity
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
46 (17,938) 17,580 165,923 $
46 (17,810) 17,272 173,677
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
Interest and Dividend Income Loans
$
2018 3,768 $
2017 3,682
Securities
4 4
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock Deposits with financial institutions and other
3 4
773 491
Total interest and dividend income
4,548 4,181
Interest Expense
Depos its Other
91 101
4 3
Total interest expense
Net Interest Income Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
95 4,453 - 4,453
104 4,077 - 4,077
Noninterest Income
Insurance sales commissions Customer service fees
1,168 1,171
450 495
Other service charges and fees Net gain on sales of loans
269 259
165 277
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights Other
111 103
170 177
Total noninterest income
2,333
2,482
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits Occupancy expense Equipment expense Professional fees Marketing expense Printing and office supplies Directors and committee fees
3,279 3,155
466 439
586 647
194 191
211 213
139 120
123 120
Other real estate owned expense, net FDIC deposit insurance expense Other
196 54
40 43
657 581
Total noninterest expense
5,891
5,563
Income Before Income Taxes Income taxexpense
895 996
276 424
Net Income
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
Dividends Declared per Share
$ $ $
619 $ 572
1.42 $ 1.29
0.42 $ 0.42
GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2017
(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)
Interest and Dividend Income Loans
$
2018 1,269 $
2017 1,269
Securities
1 1
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock Deposits with financial institutions and other
1 1
277 192
Total interest and dividend income
1,548 1,463
Interest Expense
Depos its Other
29 33
2 1
Total interest expense
Net Interest Income Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses
31 1,517 - 1,517
34 1,429 - 1,429
Noninterest Income
Insurance sales commissions Customer service fees
398 356
145 177
Other service charges and fees Net gain on sales of loans
91 86
55 107
Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights Other
37 31
41 58
Total noninterest income
767
815
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits Occupancy expense Equipment expense Professional fees Marketing expense Printing and office supplies Directors and committee fees
1,086 1,057
160 150
192 213
60 57
62 78
40 42
40 40
Other real estate owned expense, net FDIC deposit insurance expense Other
111 10
13 14
216 204
Total noninterest expense
1,980
1,865
Income Before Income Taxes Income taxexpense
304 379
94 164
Net Income
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
Dividends Declared per Share
$ $ $
210 $ 215
0.48 $ 0.49
0.14 $ 0.14