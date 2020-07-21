Great American Bancorp : 2020 Q2 Earnings

Noninterest income increased $52 thousand in the first six months of 2020, from $1.856 million for the first six months of 2019 to $1.908 million in the first six months of 2020. The increase in noninterest income is due to the increase in net gains on sales of loans offset by a decrease in most other categories. Net gain on sales of loans increased $360 thousand in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to the Company selling $21.283 million in loans during the first six months of 2020 compared to $6.781 million in loans during the same period in 2019. Customer service fees were down $75 thousand during the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to less overdraft fess as a result of customers carrying higher average balances.

Net interest income decreased $578 thousand in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to a $485 thousand decrease in interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"). Interest income earned on deposits with financial institutions and other was lower in 2020 due to the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") decreasing the Federal funds target rate three times in 2019 (August, September, and October) as well as two times in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $569 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which is a decrease of $395 thousand, or 41.0% from $964 thousand reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $1.34 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.24 for the same period in 2019. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 0.62% and 6.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, decreasing from 1.13% ROA and 10.80% ROE for the same period in 2019.

Total noninterest expense increased $28 thousand, from $3.617 million for the first six months in 2019 to $3.645 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance expense. During the first six months of 2019, the Bank was notified by the FDIC that small banks (total consolidated assets of less than $10 billion) were awarded assessment credit for the portion of their assessment that contributed to the growth in the reserve ratio. The onetime credit was recorded in the first six months of 2019. In addition, the Company incurred additional professional fees during the first six months of 2020 related to collection efforts regarding nonperforming loans.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $289 thousand, which is a decrease of $117 thousand from $406 thousand reported for the same period in 2019 primarily due to a decrease in interest income and customer service fees offset by an increase in net gain on sales of loans. Interest income decreased $396 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to the decrease in the Federal funds target rate as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic. Customer service fees decreased $66 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to fewer overdraft fees charged to customers. Net gain on sales of loans increased $315 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to the Company selling $17.646 million in loans during the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $5.240 million in loans during the same period in 2019.

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $198.229 million compared to $172.678 million at December 31, 2019, increasing $25.551 million. Total net loans, including loans held for sale, were $100.576 million at June 30, 2020, increasing $5.254 million or 5.51% from total net loans of $95.322 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $21.402 million, from $150.276 million at December 31, 2019 to $171.678 million at June 30, 2020.

First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and operates through its administrative/branch office in Champaign and through one additional full service branch located in Urbana, Illinois. The Bank also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-partybroker-dealer. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation, sells insurance products through the GTPS Insurance Agency. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This earnings report may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. Great American Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on OTC Pink®, under the symbol, "GTPS."

