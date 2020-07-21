Log in
Great American Bancorp : 2020 Q2 Earnings

07/21/2020 | 09:51am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 21, 2020

Contact: Mr. Patrick McWilliams

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations (217) 356-2265

Great American Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Second Quarter 2020

Champaign, Illinois - Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink®/GTPS), the holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, reported net income of $569 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2020, which is a decrease of $395 thousand, or 41.0% from $964 thousand reported for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Basic and fully diluted earnings per share were $1.34 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $2.24 for the same period in 2019. The return on average assets ("ROA") and the return on average equity ("ROE") were 0.62% and 6.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, decreasing from 1.13% ROA and 10.80% ROE for the same period in 2019.

Net interest income decreased $578 thousand in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to a $485 thousand decrease in interest income from deposits with financial institutions and other, which are mostly overnight deposits maintained at the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"). Interest income earned on deposits with financial institutions and other was lower in 2020 due to the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") decreasing the Federal funds target rate three times in 2019 (August, September, and October) as well as two times in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noninterest income increased $52 thousand in the first six months of 2020, from $1.856 million for the first six months of 2019 to $1.908 million in the first six months of 2020. The increase in noninterest income is due to the increase in net gains on sales of loans offset by a decrease in most other categories. Net gain on sales of loans increased $360 thousand in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to the Company selling $21.283 million in loans during the first six months of 2020 compared to $6.781 million in loans during the same period in 2019. Customer service fees were down $75 thousand during the first six months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to less overdraft fess as a result of customers carrying higher average balances.

1

Total noninterest expense increased $28 thousand, from $3.617 million for the first six months in 2019 to $3.645 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in professional fees and FDIC deposit insurance expense. During the first six months of 2019, the Bank was notified by the FDIC that small banks (total consolidated assets of less than $10 billion) were awarded assessment credit for the portion of their assessment that contributed to the growth in the reserve ratio. The onetime credit was recorded in the first six months of 2019. In addition, the Company incurred additional professional fees during the first six months of 2020 related to collection efforts regarding nonperforming loans.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $289 thousand, which is a decrease of $117 thousand from $406 thousand reported for the same period in 2019 primarily due to a decrease in interest income and customer service fees offset by an increase in net gain on sales of loans. Interest income decreased $396 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 primarily due to the decrease in the Federal funds target rate as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic. Customer service fees decreased $66 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to fewer overdraft fees charged to customers. Net gain on sales of loans increased $315 thousand in the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 due to the Company selling $17.646 million in loans during the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $5.240 million in loans during the same period in 2019.

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $198.229 million compared to $172.678 million at December 31, 2019, increasing $25.551 million. Total net loans, including loans held for sale, were $100.576 million at June 30, 2020, increasing $5.254 million or 5.51% from total net loans of $95.322 million at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased $21.402 million, from $150.276 million at December 31, 2019 to $171.678 million at June 30, 2020.

First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, and operates through its administrative/branch office in Champaign and through one additional full service branch located in Urbana, Illinois. The Bank also provides full service brokerage activities through a third-partybroker-dealer. The Bank's subsidiary, Park Avenue Service Corporation, sells insurance products through the GTPS Insurance Agency. The Bank's deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

This earnings report may contain certain forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services. Great American Bancorp, Inc. stock is traded on OTC Pink®, under the symbol, "GTPS."

###

GTPS-pr-2020-04

2

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited except for amounts reported as of December 31, 2019)

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets

Cash and due from banks

$

3,849

$

4,300

Interest-bearing deposits

86,415

65,596

Cash and cash equivalents

90,264

69,896

Securities available for sale

82

87

Securities held to maturity

9

10

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

258

258

Loans held for sale

3,146

647

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $939 in 2020 and $944 in 2019

97,430

94,675

Premises and equipment, net

4,041

3,852

Goodwill

485

485

Other real estate owned

62

295

Other assets

2,452

2,473

Total assets

$

198,229

$

172,678

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

44,771

$

34,241

Interest-bearing

126,907

116,035

Total deposits

171,678

150,276

Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance

222

253

Federal Home Loan Bank advance

4,000

-

Other liabilities

3,730

3,744

Total liabilities

179,630

154,273

Stockholders' Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000 shares authorized and issued

10

10

Additional paid-in capital

3,310

3,310

Retained earnings

34,030

33,605

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(339)

(339)

Common stock in treasury, at cost (2020 - 580,437 shares; 2019 - 572,963 shares)

(18,412)

(18,181)

Total stockholders' equity

18,599

18,405

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

198,229

$

172,678

3

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

2020

2019

Loans

$

2,344

$

2,454

Securities

2

3

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

3

3

Deposits with financial institutions and other

238

723

Total interest and dividend income

2,587

3,183

Interest Expense

Deposits

37

55

Other

2

2

Total interest expense

39

57

Net Interest Income

2,548

3,126

Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

-

-

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

2,548

3,126

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions

910

987

Customer service fees

205

280

Other service charges and fees

167

180

Net gain on sales of loans

510

150

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights

26

69

Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned

(7)

98

Other

97

92

Total noninterest income

1,908

1,856

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

2,201

2,214

Occupancy expense

300

322

Equipment expense

399

398

Professional fees

157

123

Marketing expense

99

113

Printing and office supplies

57

59

Directors and committee fees

88

89

Other real estate owned expense, net

11

10

FDIC deposit insurance expense

23

(22)

Other

310

311

Total noninterest expense

3,645

3,617

Income Before Income Taxes

811

1,365

Income tax expense

242

401

Net Income

$

569

$

964

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

1.34

$

2.24

Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.34

$

0.34

4

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

Interest and Dividend Income

2020

2019

Loans

$

1,199

$

1,241

Securities

1

2

Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2

2

Deposits with financial institutions and other

20

373

Total interest and dividend income

1,222

1,618

Interest Expense

Deposits

16

28

Other

1

1

Total interest expense

17

29

Net Interest Income

1,205

1,589

Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

-

-

Net Interest Income After Provision (Credit) for Loan Losses

1,205

1,589

Noninterest Income

Insurance sales commissions

339

356

Customer service fees

80

146

Other service charges and fees

84

95

Net gain on sales of loans

427

112

Loan servicing fees, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights

(4)

34

Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned

-

-

Other

47

41

Total noninterest income

973

784

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

1,057

1,066

Occupancy expense

148

160

Equipment expense

203

201

Professional fees

77

62

Marketing expense

43

63

Printing and office supplies

25

27

Directors and committee fees

44

44

Other real estate owned expense, net

1

4

FDIC deposit insurance expense, net

12

11

Other

154

160

Total noninterest expense

1,764

1,798

Income Before Income Taxes

414

575

Income tax expense

125

169

Net Income

$

289

$

406

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

0.69

$

0.95

Dividends Declared per Share

$

0.17

$

0.17

5

GREAT AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Selected Financial Data

(unaudited, in thousands, except share data)

As of

As of

June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

Total assets

$

198,229

$

172,678

Total loans, net

100,576

95,322

Loan loss reserve

939

944

Non-performing loans

3,435

3,594

Non-performing loans to total assets

1.73%

2.08%

Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans

27.34%

26.27%

Allowance for loan losses to total assets

0.47%

0.55%

Other real estate owned

62

295

Investment securities

91

97

Total deposits

171,678

150,276

Checking deposits

92,785

80,183

Money market deposits

28,254

23,306

Savings deposits

37,962

33,470

Certificates of deposit

12,677

13,317

Total stockholders' equity

18,599

18,405

Three Months

Three Months

Six Months

Six Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2019

Net interest margin (annualized)

2.65%

3.92%

2.94%

3.90%

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.60%

0.94%

0.62%

1.13%

Return on average equity (annualized)

6.29%

8.96%

6.20%

10.80%

6

Disclaimer

Great American Bancorp Inc. published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 13:50:05 UTC
