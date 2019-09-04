Log in
Great American Insurance Group : Launches Accident & Health Division

09/04/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce its new Accident & Health Division. The Division becomes the company’s 35th specialty property and casualty business and will build upon Great American’s existing array of Accident & Health insurance coverages, focusing on customized coverages for organizations and educational institutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005863/en/

James R. Slate (Photo: Business Wire)

In connection with the start-up of this Division, James (Jim) R. Slate has joined Great American as Divisional President. Mr. Slate, who has been in the insurance industry for over 25 years, has extensive experience leading accident and health lines, including underwriting, product development and distribution strategy. Prior to joining Great American, he served as Head of Accident and Health for Arch Insurance Group, as well as held leadership roles within AIG, Allianz and Markel. Great American’s Accident & Health Division will be based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gary Gruber, President and Chief Operating Officer of Great American’s Property and Casualty Group, commented, “We are pleased to expand our offerings of specialized insurance solutions for businesses and look forward to the launch of this newest venture. At Great American, our entrepreneurial culture equips our skilled underwriters and claims professionals with the capital and infrastructure that positions them for successful growth. We are pleased to welcome Jim to Great American.”

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and variable-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 100 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed August 17, 2018). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.


© Business Wire 2019
