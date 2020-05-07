Great American Life : Offers Enhanced Index Frontier Annuities in Wake of Unprecedented Market Volatility

New indexed strategies include buffer and international options.

Great American Life® enhanced its Index Frontier® registered index-linked annuities with the addition of three new indexed strategies that provide varying levels of protection against loss:

S&P ® 500 10% Buffer Indexed Strategy

500 10% Buffer Indexed Strategy iShares MSCI EAFE Conserve Indexed Strategy with 0% Floor

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Indexed Strategy with -10% Floor

The Index Frontier annuities give consumers the opportunity to grow their money in rising markets, while providing a level of protection in down markets. The new Buffer strategy, which protects against the first 10% of losses at the end of each one-year term, gives consumers greater flexibility in how they choose to protect their money – and with the ability to reallocate among strategies at the end of each term, they can adjust their exposure in alignment with different market cycles.

Additionally, the new iShares MSCI EAFE indexed strategies offer exposure to a new sector – developed international markets. Consumers can choose between the Conserve strategy, which offers complete downside protection, and the Growth strategy, which protects against losses in excess of 10%.

These new strategies are in addition to the Index Frontier’s current offerings, which provide exposure to the broad-based market, commodities and the real estate sector.

Joe Maringer, SVP, National Sales Manager, Great American Life, commented on the timeliness of the new indexed strategies given recent market volatility.

“With the severe market volatility experienced in early 2020, we recognize once again how important it is to have some level of protection in a financial portfolio. We are incredibly pleased to now offer our distributors and their clients buffer and floor options, which allow them to consider different market environments when allocating among strategies,” said Maringer. “To provide even more value, Index Frontier annuities offer a return of premium death benefit. Plus, clients don’t have to pay mortality and expense fees or other administrative charges, demonstrating Great American Life’s commitment to offering simple, transparent products that cater to our customers’ needs.”

For more information on Great American Life’s Index Frontier annuities, visit GAconnect.com/RILA.

Great American Life Insurance Company® is a member of Great American Insurance Group® and is rated “A+” by Standard & Poor’s and “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best for financial strength and operating performance.

About Great American Insurance Group

The annuity operations of Great American Insurance Group (GAIG) offer retirement solutions through the sale of traditional fixed, fixed-indexed and registered index-linked annuities in the retail, broker-dealer, financial institutions and registered investment advisor markets. Annuity subsidiaries include Great American Life Insurance Company® and Annuity Investors Life Insurance Company®. GAIG’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. The members of GAIG are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG. AFG is a Fortune 500 Company with approximately $68 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020. Learn more at GAIG.com.

S&P rating affirmed March 5, 2020. “A+” is fifth highest of 21 categories. A.M. Best rating affirmed September 11, 2019. “A” (Excellent) is third highest out of 16 categories.

The Index Frontier registered index-linked annuities can only be sold through a Broker/Dealer that is contracted with Great American Life Insurance Company (“Great American Life”). Sales solicitation must be accompanied or preceded by a prospectus. To obtain a copy of the prospectus, please visit GAIG.com/RILArates.

Annuities are intended to be long-term products and may not be suitable for all investors. Withdrawals from an annuity contract may have tax consequences.

Principal Underwriter/Distributor: Great American Advisors, Inc., member FINRA and an affiliate of Great American Life Insurance Company.

All guarantees subject to the claims-paying ability of Great American Life.

