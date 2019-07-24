Great Clips® Launches Back-to-School Fundraising Campaign

$400,000 Expected to be Donated to Schools in U.S. and Canada

School supplies and funding are critical to the development of a child’s education and Great Clips, Inc. is dedicated to helping kids and teachers start the school year off successfully. Today, the world’s largest salon brand launched its annual Back-to-School fundraising campaign. For each download of the free Great Clips Online Check-In app that occurs from August 1 through September 8, Great Clips will donate $1 to select schools across the United States and Canada.

Great Clips’ goal is to donate $400,000 to deserving schools across approximately 140 markets that can be used for supplies, enrichment programming or other critical needs of the school. Great Clips will donate a minimum of $20,000 to one school in each of the following markets: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, New York/New Jersey, Los Angeles, Seattle and Vancouver.

Through its partnership with Monster Jam®, Great Clips will also bring leading Monster Jam drivers, including Great Clips Mohawk Warrior® driver Bryce Kenny, to select schools to hand-deliver supplies to students and participate in check presentation celebrations.

“We found in a survey last year that 75% of parents and teachers believe their local community needs to do more to support students in need during the back-to-school season. We’re excited to be part of meeting that need,” said Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Great Clips, Inc. “Great Clips is committed to giving back and supporting the local communities where we operate, and these donations will help ensure a great start to the school year.”

The Great Clips Online Check-In app has been downloaded more than 10 million times. The app is designed to help users save time with innovative features spanning Online Check-In, Siri Shortcuts and haircut reminders.

For more information about Great Clips’ Back-to-School fundraising campaign, visit https://www.greatclips.com/promotions/back-to-school.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.

About Monster Jam

Monster Jam® features world-class male and female athletes competing in the same events for the same championships on the same perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond live events, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, Jurassic World Live Tour and DreamWorks Trolls The Experience. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005490/en/