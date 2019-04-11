Great Clips, NHL and NHLPA Announce Multiyear Partnership

Great Clips, Inc., the world’s largest salon brand, the National Hockey
League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and the National Hockey League (NHL)
today announced a new multiyear partnership. Through the partnership,
Great Clips® will become the Official Hair Salon of the NHL®, while
receiving brand exposure during all U.S. and Canada Stanley Cup® Playoff
game broadcasts as well as at tentpole NHL events, including NHL
All-Star Weekend, NHL Winter Classic®, NHL Stadium Series™ and
the NHL Gaming World Championship™.
For the second straight year, Great Clips is bringing back an online and
socially-sharable voting campaign - LegendHairy
Greats of the NHL. Starting today and through the 2019 Stanley Cup®
Final in June, fans can visit www.NHL.com/HockeyHair
to vote for their favorite NHL players hairstyle and share their
favorites on social media using #HockeyHair. Six NHL players, and their
famous hockey hair flows, featured in the voting campaign include: San
Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and the Sasquatch-Samurai,
Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and the Top Hat,
Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and the Flow Back,
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos and the Crossover,
Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba and the Razored Rebel and
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk and the High Tide.
The campaign also will be featured in 4,400 Great Clips salons across
the U.S. and Canada, in the Great Clips Online Check-in App, during game
broadcasts, in arenas and across the NHL and NHLPA’s social media
channels during the 2019 Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Fans can also pull
inspiration from players and their hairstyles featured in the campaign
when they visit their local Great Clips for a haircut.
Throughout the 2019 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, fans can visit the site for
new weekly polls featuring NHL players and their recognizable hockey
hairstyles. The campaign will also extend to NHL Network™, where a “Head
to Head Match-Ups” segment will run throughout the Playoffs.
To celebrate the evolution and backstory of some famous hairstyles
sported by NHL players, Great Clips also released a new digital video
series today starring San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith. The videos feature
interviews and personal photos exploring each player’s various and
evolving hairstyles throughout the years and what makes their
#HockeyHair so special and unique. To view the video series, click here
(Brent Burns) and here
(Duncan Keith).
“We are excited to partner with the NHL and NHLPA as we highlight and
celebrate the fun and unique hairstyles flowing throughout the sport of
hockey,” said Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and
Communications at Great Clips. “This partnership offers Great Clips
another opportunity to connect with a passionate audience where they
live and have fun, while demonstrating how our salons and their stylists
can provide quick and easy haircuts to meet anyone’s style and
personality.”
“As the Stanley Cup Playoffs launch this week, we’re thrilled to
announce our new partnership with Great Clips,” said Jason
Jazayeri, NHL Senior Director, Business Development. “Our
partnership allows us to build on the momentum of last year’s successful
LegendHairy Greats of the NHL Playoffs campaign, while continuing to
create compelling digital content featuring some of the brightest stars
in the NHL. We also look forward to broadening Great Clips’ engagement
with our fans through other major initiatives such as our key tentpole
NHL events and our emerging NHL Gaming World Championship platform.”
“Building off of our successful work together during the 2018 Stanley
Cup Playoffs, we are extremely excited to see our relationship with
Great Clips expand under this new partnership,” said Sandra
Monteiro, NHLPA Chief of Global Business Strategies. “With the
unveiling of the new digital content series ‘LegendHairy Greats of the
NHL’, this partnership continues to showcase the players, their styles
and personalities and capitalizes on their ability to connect with fans
across North America.”
Great Clips’ multiyear partnership with the NHL and NHLPA is the result
of a successful relationship during the 2018 Stanley Cup® Playoffs.
Great Clips also has club partnerships with seven NHL teams including
the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings,
Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay
Lightning.
About Great Clips, Inc.
Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great
Clips has 4,400 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making
it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent
franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,200 franchisees
across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000
stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer
care system and advanced technical skills. As a walk-in salon, Great
Clips provides value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and
children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than
ever with Online
Check-In and Clip
Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the
free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips,
Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.
About the NHL
The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 31
Member Clubs and proudly welcomes its 32nd franchise, based in Seattle,
for the 2021-22 season. Each team roster reflects the League’s
international makeup with players from more than 20 countries
represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in
professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL
entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners
on national television and radio; more than 151 million followers -
league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter,
Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online
at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and
territories through its rightsholders including NBC/NBCSN and the NHL
Network in the U.S., Sportsnet and TVA in Canada, Viasat in the Nordic
Region and CCTV and Tencent in China. The NHL reaches fans worldwide
with games available online in every country including via its live and
on-demand streaming service NHL.TV™. Fans are engaged across the
League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across
nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio; and on NHL.com,
available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to
player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff
game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP.
The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities through
the sport of hockey by increasing youth participation and engagement;
fostering positive family experiences; promoting inclusion, positive
culture and leadership; and supporting sustainable community impact.
About the National Hockey League Players’ Association
The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), established in
1967, is a labour organization whose members are the players in the
National Hockey League (NHL). The NHLPA works on behalf of the players
in varied disciplines such as labour relations, product licensing,
marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in
furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of
hockey. In 1999, the NHLPA launched the Goals & Dreams fund as a way for
the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past
19 years, more than 80,000 deserving children in 34 countries have
benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals &
Dreams has donated more than $24 million to grassroots hockey programs,
making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the
NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.
