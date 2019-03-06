Log in
Great Elm Capital : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

03/06/2019 | 06:16am EST

WALTHAM, Mass., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GECC) today announced plans to release its fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Great Elm Capital Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 820-8297; international callers should dial +1 (661) 378-9758. Participants should enter the Conference ID 4689947 when asked. For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the course of our conference call, please visit: http://www.investor.greatelmcc.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.
The conference call will be webcast simultaneously at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/esjy52zv.

About Great Elm Capital Corp.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC targets special situations and catalyst-driven investments as it seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
+1 617 375-3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Source: Great Elm Capital Corp.

Disclaimer

Great Elm Capital Corp. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 11:16:02 UTC
