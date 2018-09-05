Great Oregon Wine Company : Acquires Willamette Valley’s Duck Pond Cellars

Purchase Includes 300 Vineyard Acres Placing the Group Among Top Oregon Wine Producers

The Great Oregon Wine Company (GOWC) announced today it has acquired iconic Willamette Valley winery Duck Pond Cellars. Founded in 1991 by Doug and Jo Ann Fries and located in the famed Willamette Valley, Duck Pond Cellars is known for award-winning Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The purchase of Duck Pond Cellars by GOWC includes the winemaking facility and tasting room along with 300 acres in the Dundee Hills, Willamette Valley and Umpqua Valley. The addition of Duck Pond Cellars to the portfolio will also increase GOWC’s wine production capacity to over 300,000 cases, establishing GOWC as a leader in Oregon wine production. Great Oregon Wine Company is owned by Integrated Beverage Group (IBG).

“We are thrilled to add Duck Pond Cellars to the Great Oregon Wine Company portfolio, giving us access to premier vineyards in the region as we grow our winery operations in Oregon,” said Ari Walker, CEO of Integrated Beverage Group. “With this acquisition Great Oregon Wine Company moves into the first rank of Oregon winegrowers.”

Steve Thomson, Chairman Emeritus of the Oregon Wine Board commented on the acquisition saying, “We’re excited to see this type of investment into Oregon wineries and vineyards and look forward to continued work alongside GOWC as we promote the many exceptional wines produced here in Oregon.”

With this announcement, GOWC will work with the Duck Pond team to continue making consistently great wine, which regularly receive high accolades from important wine publications. The Fries family will remain involved to facilitate the transition of the business until all regulatory approvals are complete.

“I am very grateful for all the hard work that everyone on the Duck Pond team has put in to build the Duck Pond Cellars brand, cultivate vineyards and create a destination for consumers. With their extensive experience in Oregon, we’re confident that Great Oregon Wine Company will carry on Duck Pond Cellars’ legacy of quality,” said Greg Fries, President of the Fries family enterprises.

The transaction closed on August 30 and exact terms were not made public. Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Duck Pond Cellars.

About Integrated Beverage Group

Integrated Beverage Group (IBG) is known for delivering handcrafted wines with extraordinary value to today’s discerning wine consumers. Founded in 2015, IBG focuses on quality throughout the entire supply chain with their portfolio of wines certified by the Clean Label Project. With proprietary disruptive winemaking technology and an innovative sales and marketing platform, IBG creates accessible wine brands including Great Oregon Wine Company®, Rascal®, Lil’ Rascal® cans, Replica® and Swing Set™. For more information on IBG, visit integratedbev.com.

