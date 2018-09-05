Great Oregon Wine Company : Acquires Willamette Valley’s Duck Pond Cellars

The Great Oregon Wine Company (GOWC) announced today it has acquired
iconic Willamette Valley winery Duck Pond Cellars. Founded in 1991 by
Doug and Jo Ann Fries and located in the famed Willamette Valley, Duck
Pond Cellars is known for award-winning Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir and
Chardonnay. The purchase of Duck Pond Cellars by GOWC includes the
winemaking facility and tasting room along with 300 acres in the Dundee
Hills, Willamette Valley and Umpqua Valley. The addition of Duck Pond
Cellars to the portfolio will also increase GOWC’s wine production
capacity to over 300,000 cases, establishing GOWC as a leader in Oregon
wine production. Great Oregon Wine Company is owned by Integrated
Beverage Group (IBG).
“We are thrilled to add Duck Pond Cellars to the Great Oregon Wine
Company portfolio, giving us access to premier vineyards in the region
as we grow our winery operations in Oregon,” said Ari Walker, CEO of
Integrated Beverage Group. “With this acquisition Great Oregon Wine
Company moves into the first rank of Oregon winegrowers.”
Steve Thomson, Chairman Emeritus of the Oregon Wine Board commented on
the acquisition saying, “We’re excited to see this type of investment
into Oregon wineries and vineyards and look forward to continued work
alongside GOWC as we promote the many exceptional wines produced here in
Oregon.”
With this announcement, GOWC will work with the Duck Pond team to
continue making consistently great wine, which regularly receive high
accolades from important wine publications. The Fries family will remain
involved to facilitate the transition of the business until all
regulatory approvals are complete.
“I am very grateful for all the hard work that everyone on the Duck Pond
team has put in to build the Duck Pond Cellars brand, cultivate
vineyards and create a destination for consumers. With their extensive
experience in Oregon, we’re confident that Great Oregon Wine Company
will carry on Duck Pond Cellars’ legacy of quality,” said Greg Fries,
President of the Fries family enterprises.
The transaction closed on August 30 and exact terms were not made
public. Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to
Duck Pond Cellars.
About Integrated Beverage Group
Integrated Beverage Group (IBG) is known for delivering handcrafted
wines with extraordinary value to today’s discerning wine consumers.
Founded in 2015, IBG focuses on quality throughout the entire supply
chain with their portfolio of wines certified by the Clean
Label Project. With proprietary disruptive winemaking technology and
an innovative sales and marketing platform, IBG creates accessible wine
brands including Great Oregon Wine Company®, Rascal®, Lil’ Rascal® cans,
Replica® and Swing Set™. For more information on IBG, visit integratedbev.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005710/en/