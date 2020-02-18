Great Place to Work and Fortune Name West Monroe One of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

West Monroe earned the No. 46 spot in its first year of qualifying for Great Place to Work’s large company ranking

West Monroe Partners, a national business and technology consultancy, today announced it was honored by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. To determine the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization. West Monroe took the No. 46 spot on the list in its first year of meeting size qualifications, based on employee headcount.

According to the Great Place to Work, this year’s list is based on survey feedback representing more than 4.3 million employees, with respondents rating their workplace culture on 60-plus elements of the workplace. These include trust in managers, compensation, fairness, camaraderie and workplace traits linked to innovation. The ranking accounted for the experiences of all employees including women, people of color, LGBT individuals, older team members, and employees with disabilities.

“As we grow, we want to be really thoughtful and focused on the things that make West Monroe special, like our people-first culture, partnering with employees to create challenging growth opportunities, and our commitment to remaining 100% employee-owned,” said Susan Stelter, West Monroe’s Chief People Officer. “Receiving this honor is a remarkable achievement and reflects our commitment and investment to building and fostering a unique and differentiated culture where employees can grow and thrive.”

The 100 Best Companies is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Prior to qualifying for the 100 Best Companies list, West Monroe was named to Great Place to Work and Fortune’s Best Small & Medium Workplaces list for six consecutive years. In 2019, West Monroe was also ranked as a best workplace for Working Parents and Millennials, and was ranked No. 1 on the list of Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services and Best Workplaces in Chicago.

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

About West Monroe Partners

West Monroe is a national business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 1,400 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients’ profitability and performance. For more information, visit www.wmp.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

