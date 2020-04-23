 Great Place to Work® announces the 2020 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

Best Workplaces in the industry are leading the way amid the COVID-19 crisis

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, announces the 2020 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services.

The list publication comes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations. The ranking of the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services is based on data collected prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But many organizations on the list are leading the way amid the pandemic. They are putting their people first, even as they guide customers through these tumultuous times.

“COVID-19 creates very unpredictable and rapidly changing markets for Consulting & Professional Services companies,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Companies on this list stand out for the high level of trust they have built with their entire workforce. High-trust, For All cultures enable these organizations today to quickly adjust to remote work arrangements and to successfully navigate through uncertain times.”

To see the list of ranking companies and learn about the methodology, click here.

