Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

 Great Place to Work® announces the 2020 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Best Workplaces in the industry are leading the way amid the COVID-19 crisis

Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, announces the 2020 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services.

The list publication comes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations. The ranking of the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services is based on data collected prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But many organizations on the list are leading the way amid the pandemic. They are putting their people first, even as they guide customers through these tumultuous times.

“COVID-19 creates very unpredictable and rapidly changing markets for Consulting & Professional Services companies,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Companies on this list stand out for the high level of trust they have built with their entire workforce. High-trust, For All cultures enable these organizations today to quickly adjust to remote work arrangements and to successfully navigate through uncertain times.”

To see the list of ranking companies and learn about the methodology, click here.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read A Great Place to Work for All. Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aVALVOLINE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07:08aNOVARTIS : Kymriah receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation in follicular lymphoma
AQ
07:08aBIOGEN : Reports Q1 2020 Revenues of $3.5 Billion
AQ
07:08aREGENXBIO : Announces Additional Positive Long-term and Interim Phase I/IIa Trial Update for RGX-314 for the Treatment of Wet AMD
AQ
07:08aBLACKSTONE : First Quarter 2020 PRESS RELEASE AND PRESENTATION
PU
07:08aBLACKSTONE : First Quarter 2020 SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
PU
07:08aMAPLETREE LOGISTICS TRUST : Annual Asset Valuation
PU
07:08aASTRAZENECA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07:07aMULTICHOICE : Perfect Storm Looms As Dark Clouds Engulf Domestic Football's El Dorado
AQ
07:07aCOCA COLA : Unveils Partnership With Jumia
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER : 1Q Turnover Rose on Strong Trading in US
2Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMIT : Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : 1. Acquisition Of Covid-19 Diagnostic Test Kit..
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Report to Be Released April 27
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone Group, Telecom Italia Each Raise EUR400 Million Through Sale of Inwit Shares
5ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : ANGLO AMERICAN : Q1 2020 Production Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group