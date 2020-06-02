Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Great Plains Communications Welcomes Carl Brandt as Senior Account Director of Carrier Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Blair, Nebraska, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Plains Communications, a growing Midwestern telecommunications provider with an ever-expanding, privately-owned 11,500+ mile fiber network is pleased to welcome Carl Brandt as the new Senior Account Director of Carrier Services. In his new role, he will work with carrier and wholesale customers to serve their needs for capacity, connection and products over the company’s diverse network that serves more than 11,000 lit buildings and touches 11 states.  Carl will work with current customers to add to and enhance their existing lines of products and services, while working to expand the reach of the division by adding new customers and driving additional revenue.

“Great Plains Communications continues to grow and enhance our network year over year to keep pace with the growing bandwidth and product demands of the carrier market,” said Josephine Bernson, Chief Revenue Officer for Great Plains Communications. “We have an aggressive growth plan to provide more capacity and advanced services to keep pace with these rising demands while we continue to increase our national footprint, adding more fiber and diverse routes. To meet our goals and the goals of our customers, we need strong professionals on our team. Carl’s impressive experience and background including fiber-to-the-tower (FTTT), wireless, carrier and wholesale capacity and product solutions, network infrastructure, and his dedication to creating strong customer relationships make him an ideal addition to our Carrier Services team.”

With senior sales leadership roles at ExteNet Systems, ZenFi Networks, Colt, Lightower Fiber Networks and other telecom companies, Carl has extensive experience with network infrastructure, carrier and wholesale expansion and relationship management, data center colocation, cloud services, IoT applications, smart cities and other technologies. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Pace University, New York, NY.

“I am very excited to join Great Plains Communications. They have over a century of experience and an impressive network that continues to grow and improve,” said Carl Brandt, Sr. Account Director of Carrier Services. “I am confident my experience, knowledge and proven track record for success, along with the notable experience, services and reach of Great Plains Communications will be a winning combination for regional and national carrier customers.”

About Great Plains Communications

Great Plains Communications is the largest privately-owned telecommunications provider in Nebraska. They have over a century of experience providing enterprise and residential customers with forward-thinking, fiber-based technology services including internet, ethernet, video and hosted and traditional voice solutions across the state. The company also prides itself on their progressive approach to accommodating the unique needs of all regional and national telecommunications carriers, LECs, ISPs, wireless carriers and other service providers utilizing superior engineering and custom build strategies. At the core of their service offering is an extensive 11,500+ mile regional fiber network, including long-haul and metro networks that span the state of Nebraska extending into Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming. The network offers community access rings, last-mile and middle-mile solutions, all fully supported by their 24x7x365 Network Operations Center. For more information visit www.gpcom.com.

Laura Kocher
Great Plains Communications
4024566429
lkocher@gpcom.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:26pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - CORRECTION : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04:26pNY MAYOR : 8 p.m. curfew all week after post-protest mayhem
AQ
04:26pMONAT Global Extends Exclusive Mentoring Program With Leadership Coach John C. Maxwell
BU
04:23pTROILUS GOLD : Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing to $22 Million
AQ
04:23pQOSINA : Provides Cost-Effective Off-the-Shelf and Custom Tubing
BU
04:22pBrattle Congratulates Judy Chang on Appointment as Undersecretary of Energy at MA Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs
PR
04:20pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the S&P Global Ratings 2020 Virtual Insurance Conference
AQ
04:18pO'CHARLEY'S : “Hometown Heroes” Initiative Serves Thousands of Meals to Health Care Workers & First Responders Across the Country with Summer Expansion Focused on Additional Community Needs
BU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes consolidés 2019
PU
04:16pFIPP : Rapport des commissaires aux comptes sur les comptes annuels 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
3Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Tencent Rival Sees $2.6 Billion Offering -- WSJ
5ALCANNA INC. : ALCANNA : Reports 28% Growth in Sales and Gross Margin and the Sale of the Alaska Operations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group