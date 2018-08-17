Log in
Great Plains Manufacturing : releases new peanut planter meter

08/17/2018 | 12:36am CEST

To meet peanut producers' needs for an accurate and versatile planter, Great Plains has developed a planter optimized for peanut planting that will be released in Fall 2018. The new Peanut Planter (YP625A3PP) offers peanut producers specialized peanut discs designed to accurately meter all sizes of peanut varieties, while also having multiple seed discs that are easily changed to plant other crops, such as corn or soybeans.

The Peanut Planter features a new 5000 Series Air-ProÒ Meter that has been redesigned for plant spacing between six and nine seeds per foot in twin rows. The new peanut plates are capable of achieving 95 percent singulation accuracy, making this meter one of the most accurate peanut meters in the field. The poly seed boxes, with a 1.6-bushel capacity per row unit or 3.2-bushel capacity per twin row pair, provide a consistent gravity feed. Specially designed PTFE synthetic brushes in each meter help limit buildup from seed treatments. The meter also accommodates a larger seed tube for planting large-variety peanuts. Because it slightly reduces the spacing accuracy in other crops, a standard seed tube can be substituted when planting corn, soybeans, or smaller peanut varieties.

Besides the upgraded meter, another new feature includes improved closing wheels designed specifically for twin-row spacings. The planter's toolbar has been simplified to improve access to the row unit so adjustments and maintenance can be performed quicker and easier. Producers also have the flexibility to apply either a dry or liquid insecticide to handle a variety of pests. The Peanut Planter is available in a six-row rigid 3-point model in a twin-row configuration and a choice of 36-, 38-, or 40-inch row spacings, which are ideal for planting peanuts. With a simple change of the meter wheel, this planter has the ability to plant other crops, such as corn and soybeans, to near 100% accuracy.

The addition of these new components and features makes the Great Plains Peanut Planter a progressive solution for peanut producers. The planter will be available for purchase in limited quantities in 2018. To learn more about the new peanut planter, contact your local Great Plains dealer.

Disclaimer

Great Plains Manufacturing Inc. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 22:35:10 UTC
