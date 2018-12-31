By Kate King

New Jersey elected officials have six months to decide whether to renew the state's generous tax-incentive program, which has approved $8 billion in tax credits since 2010 but failed to lure Amazon to Newark.

Two of the state's biggest tax-credit programs, including one that provides tax breaks to companies that promise to create jobs, are set to expire in June. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has criticized big-ticket incentive packages and proposed restructuring and capping tax-credit awards.

Revamping the state's incentive program hasn't generated much discussion in Trenton, however, even though state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio told lawmakers in budget testimony last spring that tax credits were hindering revenue growth.

"Frankly, it deserves more attention than it's getting," said state Sen. Joseph Cryan, a Democrat who has criticized the state's incentive program as overly costly.

Mr. Cryan introduced legislation a year ago to require independent annual reviews of whether companies have delivered on their promises in exchange for tax incentives and analyze the economic benefits those breaks provide. The bill wasn't taken up by lawmakers.

The cost of New Jersey's tax breaks is projected to escalate quickly in the coming years. New Jersey could lose more than $1 billion in revenue a year from 2020 through 2023 if all companies that have been awarded tax credits meet the requirements of their agreements and cash in their full incentive amounts, according to an April memo from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

At the same time, lawmakers and the governor have battled over how to raise revenue to fund the state's budget. New Jersey narrowly avoided a government shutdown over the summer after lawmakers and Mr. Murphy reached a last-minute deal that raised taxes on the state's multimillionaires and businesses.

The two sides appear poised for another fight this spring. State Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat, said this month that he opposed raising taxes in response to a comment by Mr. Murphy, who said "everything is on the table" for funding next year's budget.

Still, Mr. Sweeney said in an interview last week that he is ready to work with the governor's office on renewing the state's incentive program. But unlike Mr. Murphy, who campaigned on reining in corporate tax breaks, Mr. Sweeney said he believes the incentives were critical to helping boost the economically depressed city of Camden as well as keeping northern New Jersey competitive with neighboring New York.

"I always wanted to renew the program as is, but I also recognize that you can make it better," Mr. Sweeney said. "It could be a total overhaul, or it could be a tweak or tweaks."

New Jersey has approved $8 billion in tax credits to be paid out over 10 to 20 years, and only disburses them after the state certifies that companies have delivered on promised jobs and capital investment. Since 2011, the state has doled out nearly $700 million to 125 projects in exchange for creating about 15,600 new jobs, retaining 15,400 jobs and making $4.7 billion in capital investments, according to data from the Economic Development Authority.

Mr. Murphy has proposed changing the state's job-based incentive program to focus on industries that he believes have the most potential to spur economic growth and create new jobs, including life sciences, technology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, transportation, finance and foods and beverages. He also wants to establish an annual cap on tax credits awarded, but hasn't specified an amount.

The governor has proposed lowering the value of tax credits companies can earn for each job created, but hasn't said by how much. His plan also calls for limiting companies' ability to sell their unused tax credits. A Wall Street Journal analysis in July found that most companies sold or transferred their tax credits, with the average sale netting about 91 cents on the dollar.

"Maximizing the value of our resources through targeted investments in high-growth industries that pay significant wages is a guiding principle of our plan to build a stronger and fairer New Jersey economy," Mr. Murphy said in a statement.

The governor has said he wants to stop awarding massive tax-credit packages to large, established corporations. Under former Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, companies including Prudential Financial Inc. and Panasonic Corp. received hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks to remain in New Jersey.

Mr. Murphy did, however, support an offer of $5 billion in state incentives to Amazon.com Inc. if it built a second headquarters in Newark and created 50,000 jobs. The company ended up selecting Virginia and New York.

State Sen. Paul Sarlo, a Democrat who chairs the chamber's budget committee, said big incentives were needed during the last recession to help the state's economy weather the tough times.

"But clearly there were some companies that took advantage of it and moved from one locale to another within the state and used it as sort of a bargaining chip and never had the intent to leave," he said.

Mr. Sarlo said he plans to look at the incentive program during budget hearings this spring and work with the state's Economic Development Authority to see what changes should be made.

"We'll take a look back at what worked and what didn't work," he said.

