Great Wall Pan Asia : CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 583)

CHANGE OF HEAD OFFICE AND

PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the head office and principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong will be changed to 21st Floor, Bank of America Tower, 12 Harcourt Road, Central, Hong Kong with effect from 19 September 2019.

The telephone and facsimile numbers, and website of the Company remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings Limited

CHEN Zenan

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Huang Hu and Mr. Meng Xuefeng as executive directors of the Company, Mr. Chen Zenan and Ms. Lv Jia as non-executive directors of the Company, and Dr. Song Ming, Dr. Sun Mingchun and Ms. Liu Yan as independent non-executive directors of the Company.