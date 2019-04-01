Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Great Water : 2019-04-01Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:37am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31 March 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Great Water Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

01 April 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 08196

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

HK$0.01

Nil

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

HK$20,000,000

(State currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

300,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

300,000,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1.N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

N/A

of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( / /

)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Great Water Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 09:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:00aBOMBARDIER : Signs Firm Purchase Agreement for Six Q400 Turboprops
AQ
10:57aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - RPC GROUP PLC
PU
10:57aWISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : Form of proxy for the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019
PU
10:57aBTG : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BTG PLC
PU
10:57aBURWILL : Announcements and Notices - Shipment and Delivery Information of Bald Hill's Lithium Concentrate
PU
10:57aASIA ENTERPRISES : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
PU
10:57aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Additional Listing of Shares
PU
10:55aNETFONDS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:53aEASYJET : drops after warning Brexit is weakening demand for flights
AQ
10:53aKBR : Market Leading Solvent Deasphalting Technology ROSE® Selected for Saudi Aramco's Riyadh Refinery
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Global Deals Cool Amid Tensions
5LYFT INC : LYFT : shines on bright day for US markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About